Firefighters Drop for Deos

If District 2 is a close race, flyers like the one the firefighters union dropped for Linda Deos might make a difference.

The firefighters have dropped all over District 2 a flyer endorsing Linda Deos.

“Linda Deos is dedicated to making Davis a better place for everyone. As an experienced attorney and a member of the Davis Planning Commission, Linda has the experience it takes to address the biggest issues impacting our city. She will put public safety first to ensure our communities are sate,” the flyer said.

“Please join your Davis Firefighters In Supporting Linda Deos,” the flyer urges.

“Linda Deos is the leader firefighters need in our city. She understands what it takes to protect your neighborhood and will fight to give us the resources we need to keep you safe,” said Matt Fix President, Davis Professional Firefighters Association.

It highlights the endorsements of Mike Thompson, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Mayor Josh Chapman and the Davis Professional Firefighters Association.

This is an independent expenditure: “Advertisement not authorized or paid for by a candidate for this office or a committee controlled by a candidate for this office.”

Meantime, opponents of Measure Q have drawn connections between the sales tax, employee compensation and campaign contributions.

For them, this marks another effort by the firefighters to back favorable candidates as a recent op-ed that ran in the Vanguard chronicled.

