Guest Commentary: Trick or Treat – Reaction to MSG Trump Rally

The nation is talking about the racist, misogynistic, and distasteful “jokes” made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Madison Square Garden Trump rally this past weekend.
Well, as you can see, Mr. Hinchcliffe is the only one that has a sense of humor. We hope former president Trump appreciates our humor.
As a nation, we can never give in to our basest desires. I said this once and I’ll say it again, words have power. It is hard for me to distinguish what is the “joke” and what are the GOP’s actual thoughts and feelings in regard to women, people of color, and other minorities in America. In one week, we hear Donald Trump say that the world is using the United States as garbage can to dump their unwanted citizens. The next week, we hear Mr. Hinchcliffe stating that Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now.” Actions speak louder than words and “through the mouth speaketh the heart.” How many remember the lackluster response of the US government under the Trump administration in 2017 when Puerto Rico was hit by Hurricanes Irma and Maria?
https://recovery.pr.gov/en/hurricanes
Donald Trump attempted to distance himself from the comments made by Mr. Hinchcliffe. What we’re seeing is a further establishment of a troubling pattern of conduct. Mr. Trump said that he doesn’t know Mr. Hinchcliffe, but that was the same statement that he made about Steven Groves, the co-editor of Project 2025. If you remember, we found a photo of Mr. Trump and Mr. Groves having a conversation in the Oval Office.
On November 5 Puerto Ricans, women, the LGBTQ community, and people of color of all races and ethnicities can show Mr. Trump and J.D. Vance how much they appreciate “jokes.”
Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group.
11 comments
At Trump’s rally it was a comedian making a joke, that’s what the guy does for a living. The press ran with it because they thought it would score points for Kamala.
But in the other case it was the sitting President of the United States Joe Biden that called Trump’s supporters “garbage”.
Whatever democrats thought they had going for them Biden managed to blow it all up and turn it into a win for Trump.
And then…
Trump: “These are horrible people. Oops, we should get along with everybody. They’re horrible people. Some people you just can’t get along with.”
Right? They’re pearl clutching about “garbage.” And yet what have they called the rest of us for at least the past 9 years?
Pedophiles. Groomers. Enemies of the State. Enemies from within. Perverts. Godless heathens. Babykillers. Communists (but, hilariously, also fascists).
They can sit down and cry about it. I’m so over their glasslike fragility and thin skin.
Obama had it right when he once said of U.S. President Joe Biden, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.”
But as usual you are overlooking a fundamental difference between the two sides. When Biden said that, Shapiro immediately reproached him on national TV. Moreover, Biden is leaving. No one is shutting Trump down.
So what, Shapiro reproached Biden. Is Shapiro running for President?
“No one is shutting Trump down.”
There are plenty of Republicans trying to shut Trump down.
What democrats are shutting down Kamala’s hate speech?
Only racist comedians would dare to utter such an obviously racist ‘joke’. Only racist people would find such a ‘joke’ to be funny at all.
That comedian performed at Tom Brady’s roast.
That’s what he does, watch the roast, he makes jokes about everyone regardless of their race.
He had everyone laughing there regardless of their skin color.
But once again, in one case it was a comedian making a joke, in the other it was the President of the United States calling Trump’s supporters “garbage”.
First of all, racist jokes aren’t ok. This is 2024.
Second, and perhaps more importantly, it was Trump’s reaction that triggered a lot of outrage.
And of all places, Puerto Rico, where the Trump administration botched the emergency clean up. Not a wise a move.
Please provide us with the concrete examples of Harris’s “hate speech.”
Right wingers can’t do comedy because comedy requires empathy and they don’t have that. Right wingers fail to understand that punching down doesn’t constitute “comedy.”
And people like Keith think they are the “good guys.” What a laugh.
What specific Harris hate speech are you referring to Keith or are just doing a poor job defending Hitchcliffe and Trump?
To top it off Trump was seen the other day playing a fake garbage man and staggering up to and having difficulty opening the door of that MAGA garbage truck. Was he just drunk or was that another sign of cognitive decline? Who in the Trump Campaign thought this was a good idea as a follow up to Hitchcliffe? It was a great self own for Trump himself.
I bet at Tom Brady’s roast Hitchcliffe never tried out that racist Puerto Rican ‘joke’. If that event was nationally televised and he used that ‘joke’ the backlash would have been swift and from both sides of the aisle. That racist joke would have reflected poorly on everyone that was present including Brady.