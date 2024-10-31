Guest Commentary: Trick or Treat – Reaction to MSG Trump Rally

The nation is talking about the racist, misogynistic, and distasteful “jokes” made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Madison Square Garden Trump rally this past weekend.

Well, as you can see, Mr. Hinchcliffe is the only one that has a sense of humor. We hope former president Trump appreciates our humor.

As a nation, we can never give in to our basest desires. I said this once and I’ll say it again, words have power. It is hard for me to distinguish what is the “joke” and what are the GOP’s actual thoughts and feelings in regard to women, people of color, and other minorities in America. In one week, we hear Donald Trump say that the world is using the United States as garbage can to dump their unwanted citizens. The next week, we hear Mr. Hinchcliffe stating that Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now.” Actions speak louder than words and “through the mouth speaketh the heart.” How many remember the lackluster response of the US government under the Trump administration in 2017 when Puerto Rico was hit by Hurricanes Irma and Maria?

https://recovery.pr.gov/en/hurricanes

Donald Trump attempted to distance himself from the comments made by Mr. Hinchcliffe. What we’re seeing is a further establishment of a troubling pattern of conduct. Mr. Trump said that he doesn’t know Mr. Hinchcliffe, but that was the same statement that he made about Steven Groves, the co-editor of Project 2025. If you remember, we found a photo of Mr. Trump and Mr. Groves having a conversation in the Oval Office.

On November 5 Puerto Ricans, women, the LGBTQ community, and people of color of all races and ethnicities can show Mr. Trump and J.D. Vance how much they appreciate “jokes.”

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group.

Author Malik Washington Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group.

Categories:

Tags: