Guest Commentary: Yolo Residents Mark One Year of Vigils against Genocide – Congressman Thompson Continues to Refuse to Stop Arms Sales

Yolo residents gathered on Tuesday October 15 outside Congressman Mike Thompson’s office in Woodland for the 52nd time to demand a ceasefire and an end to US arms sales. The vigil has been held every single week since Israel launched its October 2023 unparalleled violent attacks on Gaza and since many of its government and military officials publicly declared their intention to commit genocide in Gaza.

As of October 1, 2024, 42,126 people have been recorded killed by Israel, including nearly 16,765 children, with death tolls likely to be far higher given the many buried under rubble. The level of civilian deaths surpasses that of any other major conflict in the 21st century and is now expanding into the occupied West Bank and Lebanon. As well as indiscriminate bombing, Israel has also been found guilty by the UN and human rights organizations for deliberately blocking humanitarian aid and for committing countless war crimes. The International Court of Justice ruled in January that there is case for a plausible genocide and demanded a ceasefire, while the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories has said that Israel was unequivocally committing genocide in Gaza. Israel’s government has even shown callous disregard for its own hostages, ignoring the pleas of many hostage families for negotiations that have proved to be the only way to secure their release.

Yet in spite of the mountains of evidence—livestreamed every day and verified by every international human rights and UN agency—Congressman Mike Thompson has refused to do the one thing that could stop the genocide: to stop arms sales to Israel and require the country to abide by international law. Instead he has voted to continue to approve arms sales, including on April 20 when he voted for the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act that allocated an additional $26.38 billion of our tax dollars as military aid Israel, facilitating the replenishment and procurement of advanced weapon systems and munitions. In this vote, he also violated two federal laws—the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (ratified by Congress in 1988) and the 1997 Leahy law that requires cutting off aid where there is “credible information’ that it has led to ‘a gross violation of human rights.”

“The horrific death toll of so many people, especially children, caused by Israel in Gaza and now Lebanon are the responsibility of the US government and those that support it such as Congressman Mike Thompson,” said Davis resident Deema Tamimi. “Not only has he refused to hold Israel accountable for its deliberate contraventions of humanitarian law, he continues to fund the bombs that cause children to be torn apart limb to limb that we witness every day.”

Fellow resident Nick Buxton added: “Thompson says he wants peace and wants Israel to limit civilian casualties, so why has he allowed Israel to cross every red line in this escalating war and never pushed for Israel to face any consequences for its war crimes. In November 2023, we asked Congressman Thompson how many Palestinian deaths would be justified in the name of Israeli ‘self-defense.’ A year later, the answer is abundantly clear: there is no limit. Palestinian life clearly does not count. As Yolo residents, we believe all lives are equally of worth. We demand an end to US-sponsored genocide.”

