Native American Man Imprisoned for 47 Years Seeks Justice and Freedom

Attorney Tony Serra confers with Stankewitz in February 2023

Alexandra Cock argues Stankewitz’s innocence and seeks justice after 47 years.

Nearly half a century after Chief Douglas Stankewitz was sentenced to die in a California courtroom, he remains imprisoned—now 66 years old, working as a porter at the California Men’s Colony, and still maintaining his innocence.

In this exclusive interview longtime advocate and attorney Alexandra Cock joins the Vanguard to discuss the status of the case, the recent denial of Stankewitz’s habeas petition, upcoming resentencing, Racial Justice Act motions, and the broader questions of prosecutorial misconduct, systemic racism, and perseverance in the face of what Cock calls “ongoing cover-up.”

Vanguard: You’ve been working on this case for years. For those who aren’t familiar, what are the central issues in Chief Stankewitz’s case?

Alexandra Cock: He’s been down for 47 years now, and the central point is: why are we locking people up for decade after decade? There were many issues raised in the habeas. The gun and holster supposedly used in the murder were in law enforcement’s possession years before the shooting. Our position is that he didn’t do the shooting—he didn’t even have the gun. Ballistics analysis shows the bullet trajectory was upward, which contradicts the trial testimony. That would point to someone shorter than Chief, not taller.

He also tested negative for gunshot residue. When I saw that early in the case, I asked myself, how do you convict someone of a shooting without any trace of residue?

And that’s before we even get to the prosecutorial misconduct. Over 50 pieces of evidence were lost. Several county employees gave conflicting or false testimony at the evidentiary hearing—at least one committed perjury. And yet, Judge Arlan Harrell denied the habeas anyway.

Vanguard: Why did Judge Harrell deny it, in your view?

Alexandra Cock: It came down to misrepresenting the record and glossing over crucial testimony. Despite appearing open-minded during the evidentiary hearing, in the end, he did the DA’s job for her. The DA didn’t even bring in witnesses to contest our case. And yet, the judge sided with them. It was a total Jekyll-and-Hyde situation. He made it look like we were being heard—but it was all a ruse.

Vanguard: So now that the habeas is denied, what’s next?

Alexandra Cock: We’re moving into resentencing. The Fifth District Court of Appeal ruled that Chief is entitled to full resentencing. Every part of the sentence—kidnapping, robbery, murder, gun enhancements—is up for reconsideration. They also said he’s entitled to a lesser sentence than life without parole, which he’s currently serving.

Vanguard: Could that mean a path to release?

Alexandra Cock: Yes. If he gets life with the possibility of parole, he would immediately qualify for a parole hearing under both elderly parole and youthful offender provisions. He’s now 66 and went to prison when he was just 19.

We’re also arguing for time served based on the Eighth Amendment—there comes a point when any additional time becomes cruel and unusual. That’s not typically granted, but it’s now part of the record.

Vanguard: And if the judge rejects that?

Alexandra Cock: Then it goes to the parole board. That has its own challenges, especially since Chief maintains his innocence. The board often wants people to confess. But there’s growing awareness that innocent people exist in the system and that not everyone should have to lie to get out. We’ll present a strong case.

Vanguard: You also filed two motions under California’s Racial Justice Act. What do they seek?

Alexandra Cock: One is a discovery motion. We’re seeking data from the Fresno DA’s office to examine whether Chief, as a Native American man, was charged more harshly than white defendants. We have a statistician prepared to analyze the data. We already know of cases where white defendants were not charged with special circumstances, which is what brought Chief the death penalty.

The second motion seeks an evidentiary hearing based on two issues: First, the only Native juror was kicked off during his second trial despite being favorable to the prosecution. Second, during the penalty phase, both the DA and the defense attorney portrayed life on the reservation in extremely negative, stereotypical terms—essentially justifying a death sentence based on racial and cultural bias.

Vanguard: Could that potentially vacate the conviction?

Alexandra Cock: Yes. If the judge finds evidence of racial bias in the charging or sentencing, the remedy could be dismissal. Same with the discovery motion if the data reveals disparate treatment.

Vanguard: After everything that’s come out, why is Fresno still fighting so hard to keep Chief in prison?

Alexandra Cock: That’s the million-dollar question. Honestly, it seems they’re protecting the system. If he gets out, lawsuits will follow. They’ve already been counting on him dying in prison—he had five execution dates, serious health problems, and still, he’s here. I believe they’re hoping he’ll just die and make the problem go away.

Vanguard: What is Chief’s life like today?

Alexandra Cock: He’s at California Men’s Colony now, no longer on death row. He has a job as a porter, earned a perfect review, and got a raise to 21 cents an hour. He gets along well with staff and others. It’s a completely different life from the 46 years he spent mostly in solitary confinement.

Despite all that’s been taken from him, he remains hopeful. He’s proud of his heritage. He wants to work with youth and serve his community when he’s free.

Vanguard: Have you considered commutation through the governor?

Alexandra Cock: We filed an application in April 2020 and have never heard back. But given what we’ve seen from this governor—avoiding hard decisions like with the Menendez brothers—I’m not optimistic. He’s politically cautious and doesn’t want to get his hands dirty.

Vanguard: So your strongest chance lies with resentencing?

Alexandra Cock: Yes. Resentencing gives us the clearest path forward. That hearing is currently scheduled for May 1 in Fresno. We’ll also be collecting letters of support—anyone who wants to help can visit our site at justiceforchief.org.

Vanguard: Final thoughts?

Alexandra Cock: Chief’s story is a moral indictment of the justice system. When you look at his background—poverty, foster care, abuse, incarceration since age six—you begin to see how society fails the most vulnerable and then punishes them harshly for it. And yet he still has hope. That’s why we keep fighting.

