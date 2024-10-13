Linda Deos Earns Bee Endorsement

Linda Deos

The Sacramento Bee announced its endorsement of Linda Deos in the contested race in District 2.

As noted, “District 2 is a contested race with three candidates: Davis Planning Commissioner, Linda Deos; Davis Teachers’ Association President, Victor Lagunes; and Yolo County Democratic Central Committee member, Dillan Horton.”

And while the Bee has positive things to say about both Lagunes and Horton, who it calls, “knowledgeable and passionate about public service.”

The Editorial Board writes, “Voters are lucky to have three good options for their council representative, and we hope to see both Horton and Lagunes remain active in city affairs.”

What stands out for the Bee?

“We endorse Deos’ because of her experience,” the Bee writes. “She has chaired the Yolo County Cannabis Tax Citizens’ Oversight Committee and was an appointee to the City of Davis Utilities Commission, where she served two terms as commission chair.”

The Bee adds, “Campaign priorities for Deos include addressing the city’s annual budget deficit, building more affordable housing, investing in renewable energy and public transportation options.”

Please note that the Vanguard as a non-profit organization does not endorse in political races, however, we report on the endorsements of others as part of the information environment in contested political elections.

