Los Angeles Police Officer Faces Charges for Assaulting Suspect

LOS ANGELES, CA — District Attorney George Gascón announced this week Los Angeles Police Officer Garo Garabedian faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting a suspect while responding to a domestic violence incident in May 2023.

“In our role as law enforcement, we must uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability,” Gascón stated. “Violating this trust undermines public safety and the principles of justice that officers have sworn to uphold. No one is above the law, and we will pursue justice in this case to maintain the public’s faith in those who serve and protect.”

According to the DA’s office, Garabedian, 42. is charged with two felony counts of assault under the color of authority.

The LA DA said the incident occurred on May 29, 2023, at around 6 p.m., when Garabedian and other officers responded to a domestic violence call in Los Angeles.

According to the DA’s office, during the arrest of a male suspect, Garabedian allegedly assaulted him, resulting in serious injuries.

The DA said that, if convicted, Garabedian could face a maximum sentence of six years and eight months in prison. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 21 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

“The actions of one officer can have profound implications for public trust in law enforcement,” said Gascón, emphasizing the importance of maintaining community confidence in police actions.

According to the DA’s office, the investigation was conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department, with prosecution led by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Justice System Integrity Division.

The DA Office statement noted this case illustrates the current state of the criminal justice system when law enforcement officers are accused of misconduct.

