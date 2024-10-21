Silicon Valley Hosts Unique Awards Gala Honoring Pioneering Influentials

Tech titans in AI, legislature, global activists and Hollywood will be meeting for an extraordinary gathering for the International Innovators Awards to recognize changemakers for good. At the heart of this operation is Dr. Bart Fisher, a man whose quiet determination has seen him twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Fresh off a whirlwind tour meeting with world leaders in India and the Philippines, Dr. Fisher brings with him a message that goes straight to the heart of justice. He said in a recent interview for the Davis Vanguard, “We are at a pivotal moment in a time when wrongful convictions of [people of color and minorities] are on the rise, and our elections are more divisive than ever…Environmental and racial justice is not a luxury; it’s a necessity.”

On October 25, 2024, they will light up Sunnyvale with a dazzling red carpet event honoring global changemakers. But this isn’t only an awards night—it’s a celebration of visionaries who are reshaping the world for good. From pioneers in racial justice to AI revolutionaries and eco-warriors, this is a night of recognition for those bold enough to challenge the status quo and turn big ideas into reality.

Dr. Fisher isn’t alone in this mission. Joining him will be a powerhouse lineup of speakers and honorees, each with stories that could fill volumes. For example Mia Bonta, California Assemblymember and racial justice trailblazer, who was interviewed recently by Elyana Violet, a youth ambassador for the International Justice Alliance in the upcoming Changemakers for Good docuseries. Bonta reminisced about her early days fighting for gender equality during the 1980s. “Back then, every conversation we had revolved around one question—what kind of service must we provide to ensure justice for all?” Bonta’s passion for systemic change hasn’t waned a bit as she encourages the next generation of activists.

Joining from Israel is Inna Braverman, the visionary behind Eco Wave Power, who is literally turning the tides by harnessing ocean waves for clean energy. As Braverman expands her work from her Los Angeles home base to India and Dubai, she continues to prove that sustainability and innovation go hand-in-hand. Then there’s Kauna Malgwi, the AI prodigy from Kenya who just landed on Time Magazine’s list of the Most Influential People in AI. After working for Facebook as an outsourced content moderator, she saw the need to advocate for the workers in Africa behind the screen, challenging the world to think differently about ethics and technology.

Obie Anthony’s story is one of pure resilience. After being wrongfully convicted and spending years behind bars, Anthony didn’t just walk free—he used his multi-million dollar settlement with LA county to found Exonerated Nation, helping others who have been failed by the system find hope and justice. Betty Yee, a former member of the California Board of Equalization and the former California State Controller, now a 2025 gubernatorial candidate, has always stood for fiscal fairness and equity. Yee is joined by Gordon Tapper, a former United Nations official with a lifetime dedicated to fighting for immigrants and environmental justice coming from New York. Nancy Young, the mayor of Tracy, California, and founder of His Image Fremont Youth Group and Women of Integrity will be talking about youth empowerment. Sangram Singh will also be there; he is a renowned professional wrestler and motivational speaker who runs a charitable foundation. Many more notable guests will be in attendance.

As the evening progresses, expect moments that will move you, like the silent auction featuring breathtaking creations from ArtworkInitiative.org, founded in San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. Pieces created by award winning artists such as Lamavis Comundoiwilla, Jeffrey Issom and Anand Jon will be on display, offering a unique glimpse into the transformative power of art behind prison walls. The Artwork Initiative’s will also discuss their new project: the poor man’s copyright app meant to protect and promote original content and creativity for all, including the incarcerated and marginalized communities. Following its premiere at the San Quentin Film Festival, Unhoused and Unseen will be one of the short films screened, a documentary made by Berkeley students and co-directed by San Quentin media personality Rashid Zinnamon of Ear Hustle. The International Innovators Awards seeks to give back to underground artists, amplifying their voices and honoring their use of creativity as a force for justice.

The entertainment for the event will include a musical performance by international superstar Vijay Yesudas coming all the way from India. The show will be followed by an EcoKnowMix.com “Sustainability with Style” fashion show with a soundtrack by the enigmatic @AVVAKEND. The fashion show, with consultation from AnandJon.org, will feature several brands, each with pieces crafted with cutting-edge techniques, sustainable materials and ethical sourcing. The show serves as a reminder that the fashion industry has a significant role to play in tackling the climate crisis.

And for the grand finale, prepare to be wowed by a performance by TheBFly.co’s talent from the America’s Next Stars pilot. Demonstrating their proclivities for spoken word, dance, music, comedy, and more, these young performers use their creativity to spotlight activist causes, bridging the worlds of art and advocacy in a way that feels fresh, relevant, and oh-so-now.

International Innovators is more than an awards show—it’s a platform for change, a meeting of minds, and a celebration of what’s possible when people come together with a shared purpose. The night will be immortalized forever through film, with footage used in the upcoming Changemakers for Good docuseries and the pilot of America’s Next Stars. This event is the beginning of a lot more to come. So, if you ever wanted to witness firsthand what the future looks like, mark your calendars: because on October 25th, the brightest stars in sustainability, technology, racial justice, fashion, and beyond will be convening in Silicon Valley—and it promises to be unforgettable.

For more information Info@internationalinnovators.org

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-innovators-2024-award-gala-tickets-1028489729467?aff=oddtdtcreator

Categories: