Supervisor Jim Provenza Endorses Dillan Horton for Davis City Council

Supervisor Jim Provenza

Dillan Horton’s campaign announced on Tuesday that he has received the endorsement of Yolo County Supervisor Jim Provenza, in his campaign for Davis City Council in District 2.

His campaign said, “As the candidate with the most experience in local government, Dillan is grateful to have the support of the longest serving local official currently representing Davis.”

Like Dillan, the campaign continued, “Supervisor Provenza has been an advocate for the improved welfare of seniors & children, along with combating climate change.”

As a Councilmember, “Dillan will focus on expanding the availability of housing for lower-income seniors, and explore co-housing models along with other efforts to build more cross-generational ties in the community.

“He’ll work with the parks department to make the city’s youth programming more affordable to Davis families, particularly those with multiple children. Dillan will also collaborate with non-profit partners like Tree Davis, concerned residents, along with the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation to expand Davis’ tree canopy, and better prepare our community for more intense summers.”

The campaign concluded, “With Supervisor Provenza leaving office later this year, Davis residents can trust that in many areas Dillan will pick up where Supervisor Provenza left off.”

Categories:

Tags: