Creative Commons Licence, GoodFon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – ReImagine Freedom this past week celebrated its efforts towards achieving decarceration, economic justice, and their vision of Freedom 2030, which has clocked 19,626 hours of empowering 1,448 systems-impacted girls, women, and trans people of all genders over two years, according to ReImagine Freedom’s 2022-2023 Impact Report.

ReImagine Freedom’s report, “Resilience in Action: Our Journey through 2022 and 2023,” showcases the dedication of the Young Women’s Freedom Center, Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition, Beloved Village, ReImagine Freedom, and all community partners who helped to support communities who have been historically marginalized practice self-determination.

Over the past two years, ReImagine writes, the Young Women’s Freedom Center has expanded into ReImagine Freedom and powered YWFC and initiatives including Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition, Beloved Village, and other sponsored projects.

ReImagine Freedom, despite economic and political challenges, has significantly expanded its impact, highlighting their achievements in the 2022-2023 Impact Report by showcasing:

“Transformative Advocacy and Systemic Change: By focusing on economic opportunity, self-determination, and access to resources, our diversion work at Young Women’s Freedom Center has led to an 87.4 percent reduction in recidivism for youth in our programs, as well as a significant reduction in girls’ and trans youths’ incarceration and systems involvement across the state.”

“Investment in Leadership of Those Most Impacted: “At Young Women’s Freedom Center, we have invested 15,780 hours in nurturing emerging leaders, allowing us to grow our organizations, launch new initiatives, and ensure a steady pipeline of emerging leaders prepared to take on key roles within our movement. Meanwhile, Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition launched an in-prison ambassador program for incarcerated leaders. Across ReImagine Freedom, we created 102 new jobs and invested $9.7 million in program participants and directly impacted staff.”

“At Young Women’s Freedom Center, we have invested 15,780 hours in nurturing emerging leaders, allowing us to grow our organizations, launch new initiatives, and ensure a steady pipeline of emerging leaders prepared to take on key roles within our movement. Meanwhile, Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition launched an in-prison ambassador program for incarcerated leaders. Across ReImagine Freedom, we created 102 new jobs and invested $9.7 million in program participants and directly impacted staff.” “Launching Beloved Village: Recognizing that the only way to truly end the incarceration of girls, women, and trans people of all genders; prevent family separation; support reunification is to address poverty and housing instability, Beloved Village has raised over $5 million through state, county, and private philanthropic investments to support expansion across four counties.”

ReImagine Freedom’s 2022-2023 Impact report, “celebrates the visionary leadership of our community in justice, healing, and liberation,” said ReImagine Freedom.

As rooted in the Sister Warriors Freedom Charter, a 100-year vision for collective liberation, ReImagine Freedom is, the group notes, “redefining what justice, safety, and freedom look like for our communities.”

ReImagine Freedom’s President Jessica Nowlan thanked her supporters and stated, “We are committed to transforming lives and systems. The Impact Report shows the resilience of our communities, the progress of our Freedom 2030 goals, and our unwavering vision for a world where everyone has the resources they need to thrive.”

Author Ellie Reddington Hello! My name is Ellie Reddington and I am a freshman at UCLA. I am a political science major and pursing pre-law. My current goal is to become a criminal defense litigator.

Categories:

Tags: