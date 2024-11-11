After Trump Election, ‘We Are California’ Promises to Strengthen Californian Communities  

LOS ANGELES, CA — Following Trump’s election win last week, “We are California” launched a movement to unite Californian organizations and communities to “stand up to the billionaires and extremists threatening working class communities everywhere.”

Working to “stand up for California values of inclusion and community and defend democracy,” the organization said in a statement it’s working toward economic and racial justice accompanied by effective policy and broad community mobilization.

John Kim, President and CEO of Catalyst California and a leader of a participating organization, stated, “The right-wing won last night by tearing us apart from one another. As Californians, we will remind them of how powerful we are when we come together – in solidarity – to fight for a democracy that delivers real prosperity for working-class families.”

The group explained a key strategy of “We Are California” is fighting for the rising working class minority and against “billionaires, bigots, and authoritarian bullies.”

State leaders, the group’s statement added, will be held accountable as thousands have already signed up to join networks and defend the rights of their communities.

Leader of California Black Network and member of “We Are California,” James Woodson, said, “In the face of authoritarianism, we will not cower or shrink back but continue to lean on our strengths—our people, our communities, and the power we wield when we work together.”

Transcending differences among communities and identity groups, “We Are California” published its agenda and is working toward rapid growth in the coming weeks to create a “multiracial, multigenerational, multi-issue movement that champions justice, affordability, health and community care.”

Along with launching their website, “We Are CA People’s Congress” meetings will begin regionally across California Nov. 16.

Groups already associated with “We Are California” include, so far, AAPIs [Asian American and Pacific Islanders] for Civic Empowerment, California Immigrant Policy Center, Million Voters Project, Community Coalition, Working Partnerships USA, and unnamed others.

Author Zachary Moss Zachary Moss is a junior at the University of Vermont, majoring in Political Science with minors in Statistics and History. Through writing for the Vanguard, Zach aims to deepen his understanding of the local criminal court system and shed light on criminal justice issues that often do not get the attention that they deserve. He is passionate about contributing to journalistic integrity surrounding important topics like human rights and criminal justice. Outside of work and school, Zach enjoys hiking and playing disc golf around Vermont, as well as reading about US history and classic novels.

