California: $43.7 Million Fed Grant to Protect Faith-Based Organizations

SACRAMENTO, CA – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week 311 nonprofit and faith-based organizations across California will receive over $43.7 million in federal funding to enhance security measures against hate-based violence.

California’s FEMA federal funding—the largest share (10 percent) of a $434.5 million national allocation—enhances security measures at vulnerable institutions, the governor said, funding critical improvements including reinforced doors, high-intensity lighting and access control systems.

Recent data shows concerning trends in California hate crimes, with increases in incidents targeting Jewish, Muslim, and LGBTQ+ communities in 2023, though total incidents decreased slightly from 2022. Anti-Black bias crimes remain most prevalent, highlighting the ongoing need for enhanced security measures and community protection.

“An attack against any community is an attack against our entire state and our values,” stated Newsom, adding, “We will protect the ability of every Californian to worship, love, and gather safely without fear of hate or violent attacks.”

This federal funding complements California’s existing initiatives, including the $76 million California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program (CSNSGP). The program’s scope expanded in October 2023 under AB 1185 to include vulnerability assessments, security training, and emergency equipment support.

The governor said since its launch in 2015, CSNSGP has awarded over $152 million to nearly 1,000 community organizations, demonstrating the state’s long-term commitment to protecting vulnerable populations.

Cal OES (Office of Emergency Services) Director Nancy Ward emphasized the state’s dedication to community safety, stating, “California is dedicated to helping our communities stay safe from violent hate crimes and get access to essential financial funding to support those efforts.”

Ward added since 2019, California has invested more than $230 million in nonprofit security, with an additional $80 million planned for 2025.

The state’s comprehensive approach to combating hate-based violence extends beyond physical security enhancements, according to a governor’s office statement.

California, the statement added, has established the Commission on the State of Hate and launched “CA vs Hate,” a multilingual reporting hotline and website for documenting hate incidents to, with community outreach and support services, create a multi-faceted strategy for addressing hate crimes and supporting affected communities.

