California Governor Delays Clemency Decision for Menendez Brothers  

The parricides trial of brothers Erik, left, and Lyle Menendez in 1993, (Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images) (Ted Soqui)

LOS ANGELES, CA – California Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday said he has decided to postpone a decision on granting clemency to Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez, both convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of their parents in 1989, according to a story in the New York Times.

Newsom said he’ll wait until a new Los Angeles County District Attorney has reviewed the case, added the Times, noting in October, then-DA George Gascón asked the judge to resentence the Menendez brothers, who had petitioned the governor for clemency, and a letter was written by Gascón in favor of their request.

However, Gascón lost his re-election bid Nov. 5, and Newsom’s office stated, per the Times, “The governor respects the role of the district attorney in ensuring justice is served and recognizes that voters have entrusted District Attorney-elect (Nathan) Hochman to carry out this responsibility,”

Hochman said, as noted in the Times, “Once I take office on Dec. 3, I look forward to putting in the hard work to thoroughly review the facts and law of the Menendez case, including reviewing the confidential prison files, the transcripts of the two trials and the voluminous exhibits, as well as speaking with the prosecutors, defense attorneys and victim family members,”

New evidence has been found that backs up the abuse claims that have been stated by the brothers, and, the Times reports, their lawyers have filed a petition with the Los Angeles court regarding the new evidence. Gascón had said that “the brothers had been exemplary prisoners and that he found the abuse claims credible.”

The Times said Newsom is informed about the recent documentaries made about the Menendez brothers, and how it brought their case a lot of attention, noting, “What matters is justice and fairness. Not treating them any worse because they’re celebrities. Not treating them, certainly, any better because they’re celebrities.”

