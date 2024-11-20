Civil Rights Group Comments on Concession of Pamela Price, Alameda DA

Pamela Price at a press conference back in September 2021

Oakland, CA – District Attorney Pamela Price announced on Monday her official concession following the outcome of the recall election initiated against her.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will vote to appoint an Interim District Attorney that will serve until a new successor is elected in 2026.

Color Of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, issued a statement on criminal justice reform.

“Pamela Price has gracefully conceded in the race for Alameda County District Attorney. We express our gratitude for her relentless pursuit of criminal justice reform. Her dedication to bold, progressive policies exemplifies the kind of leadership that prioritizes community needs above all else,” said Michael Collins, Senior Director of Government Affairs, State and Local.

Collins continued, “As we transition to a new administration, we urge her successor to embrace the same commitment to innovative public safety strategies. The voices of the Alameda County community have been heard, and we look forward to a future where safety is viewed through a lens of humanity, equity, and justice, one that does not enable racism and discrimination. After decades prior marked by misconduct, the Alameda County criminal legal system stands at a crossroads, and Color Of Change hopes the new District Attorney will champion a vision that promotes safety through fairness and integrity.”

