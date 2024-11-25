COURT WATCH: Rejected from Group Living, Accused Remains in Jail 

Santa Clara County Superior Court criminal cases are heard in the Hall of Justice. Photo by Susan Bassi.

SAN JOSE, CA – During a mental health treatment hearing late last week at Santa Clara County Superior Court, the accused — rejected from group living and unable to find housing — learned he will remain in jail, despite declaring to the court he doesn’t “want to be in jail.”

The hearing began with the accused’s case manager reporting to Judge Stephen V. Manley that Spread Your Wings, LLC., a local “community human services and healthcare organization … (that serves) persons with developmental disabilities” (according to the organization’s website), refused to allow the accused into a group living program.

Spread Your Wings would be willing to provide other services, the group said, but the accused would have to find another living arrangement. The case manager also stated she was actively searching for apartments, but could not give a time frame.

The accused, sitting handcuffed behind a glass barrier, eventually spoke, telling the court he didn’t “want to be in jail,” where he would presumably remain until his case manager could find suitable housing.

Per the Santa Clara County court calendar, the accused has been in custody for approximately four months awaiting trial.

The accused also voiced confusion and frustration over why he could not enter Spread Your Wings’ group living program.

After trying to assuage the accused’s worries, Judge Manley set the next court date for Dec. 12. The accused addressed the judge again, claiming he would not be able to afford an apartment if his case manager were to find one.

At this point, Deputy Public Defender Mairead O’Keefe walked over to the accused to explain “the program won’t accept (him) into group living.”

Like Judge Manley, DPD O’Keefe attempted to placate the accused, saying that “we’ll figure this out” and “(he) need(s) to be patient” as his case manager searches for housing.

