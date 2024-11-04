District 2 Council Questions Wrap Up

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

Each week the Vanguard asked the three candidates—Linda Deos, Dillan Horton, and Victor Lagunes—one question that they had to answer in 350 words or less. For the first time, this cohort responded to all eight questions.

What follows is a breakdown of the questions and a link to the candidate responses.

Question 1: If elected, what key issue would you most like to address—please explain why you chose that issue and how you would address it.

Question 2: Do you support Measure Q? Explain how you would address the city’s fiscal challenges?

Question 3: What are your views on the changes and consolidation of commissions?

Question 4: As a council member, what steps would you take to improve communications with the public and foster community trust and participation?

Question 5: How would you address homelessness concerns in the city of Davis? You can discuss issues like permanent supportive housing, law enforcement roles, and homeless encampments.

Question 6: How should the council tackle issues of hate and intolerance in the community while at the same time taking into account the need for open discourse and free speech?

Question 7: Traditionally schools have been treated as a separate silo from the city and city council, however, concerns about declining enrollment and out of district transfers are impacted by city housing policies. As a member of the city council, how would you seek to address this issue?

Question 8: If elected to the city council, would you seek to amend Measure J and, if so, what would that look like? If not, how would you attempt to address the city’s housing needs?

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: