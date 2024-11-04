District 2 Council Questions Wrap Up

Each week the Vanguard asked the three candidates—Linda Deos, Dillan Horton, and Victor Lagunes—one question that they had to answer in 350 words or less. For the first time, this cohort responded to all eight questions.
What follows is a breakdown of the questions and a link to the candidate responses.
Question 1: If elected, what key issue would you most like to address—please explain why you chose that issue and how you would address it.
2024 Davis City Council Candidate Question 1: Key Issue Facing the City
Question 2: Do you support Measure Q? Explain how you would address the city’s fiscal challenges?
2024 Davis City Council Candidate Question 2: Sales Tax / Measure Q
Question 3: What are your views on the changes and consolidation of commissions?
Question 4: As a council member, what steps would you take to improve communications with the public and foster community trust and participation?
2024 Davis City Council Question 4: Improving Public Communication
Question 5: How would you address homelessness concerns in the city of Davis? You can discuss issues like permanent supportive housing, law enforcement roles, and homeless encampments.
Question 6: How should the council tackle issues of hate and intolerance in the community while at the same time taking into account the need for open discourse and free speech?
Question 7: Traditionally schools have been treated as a separate silo from the city and city council, however, concerns about declining enrollment and out of district transfers are impacted by city housing policies. As a member of the city council, how would you seek to address this issue?
Question 8: If elected to the city council, would you seek to amend Measure J and, if so, what would that look like? If not, how would you attempt to address the city’s housing needs?
1 comment
So I still can’t figure out which one has the better economic development chops. They all sound about the same (on many issues). Which one has the most deal making ability? Anyone can say they can plan for this or that or work with this person or group or that. But which one has the most pro-business development skills?
I’m curious who Katie Yancy the (almost new) Economic Development Director for the city of Davis supports? I’m sure she’d never say as it’s not appropriate for city staff to endorse candidates. It’s too bad it’s too late to interview her to get what she wants from the Council and to figure out which candidate fits that she’s looking for.