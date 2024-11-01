DJUSD Selected for California Education Workforce Housing Learning Cohort

Davis, CA – DJUSD Superintendent Matt Best announced Thursday that DJUSD has been selected to be part of the Education Workforce Housing Cohort led by the California School Boards Association (CSBA).

DJUSD will join a select group of other California school districts and county offices that are committed to finding solutions to ways to improve housing affordability for teachers and school staff.

As part of the cohort, DJUSD will take part in a workshop series that includes visits to California school districts which have developed education workforce housing, including high-quality and attractive housing to lease to their employees at below-market rates.

Superintendent Best, in his 25th year with DJUSD and who began his career as a teacher, shared his enthusiasm for DJUSD’s selection and participation in this peer learning group focused on educator workforce housing solutions.

“We are experiencing a housing crisis in Davis, and this has had significant consequences for our schools. DJUSD can be a local leader in finding creative solutions to the challenges of housing affordability and availability faced by our teachers and staff members,” said Best.

“This opportunity provides our District with the ability to learn from others around the state who have faced similar challenges. Through these efforts we will be better positioned to attract and retain employees and also to make strides toward combatting declining enrollment in our schools.”

The CSBA cohort workshop series will last throughout the 2024-25 school year and will inform the work of the district. The DJUSD Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution on the DJUSD workforce housing plan on August 15, 2024, after hearing the results of a staff survey on this topic.

