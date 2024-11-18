Everyday Injustice Episode 261 – Conversation with Youth Serving LWOP

This week on Everyday Injustice we have a conversation with Louis Baca, who as a youth committed a murder and was sentenced to Life without Parole.

Baca discusses how he came to commit a crime, and also how he has been able to address his childhood trauma and educate himself without any promise that he will ever get out.

He talks about what we have learned about juvenile brain development and how California laws have slowly adapted to the science.

Baca also discusses how he is giving back, helping other youths who are from a similar background and how he can give back to the community even if he remains incarcerated.

