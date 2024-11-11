Monday Morning Thoughts: Should There Be a Community Vision?

On Sunday, I received a thoughtful message from Matt Williams noting the lack of discussion in general on what people want Davis to be in five, ten or 20 years.

While it was not meant as a personal indictment, I want to address my thinking from my perspective.

First of all, I would put out that there is likely to be some sort of vision that emerges during the general plan update process. It remains to be seen what that will look like.

I know in the past, some long-time leaders like Doby Fleeman pushed really hard for a community visioning process.

I will admit, I’m a bit reluctant to engage personally in such a process for a few reasons that I will articulate here shortly.

The first problem comes from Poli Sci 1—you want to kill or slow play any popular movement, have a blue ribbon panel study it to death. I’m not going to say it is impossible to translate a vision into reality, I’m just going to say it seems like a lot of visions die well before implementation.

Starting in about 2009 or 2010, the city of Davis embarked on a long-term vision for economic development—they brought in the stakeholders, they brought in outside experts, they brought in folks from the university, they came up with DSIDE, the Innovation Park Task Force, the Studio 30 report, and the result was… once the vision needed to be actualized, it was defeated by the normal democratic process of Davis.

To its credit, Davis went pretty far in its efforts to implement that vision. It hired a Chief Innovation Officer (or Economic Development Director). It brought forward some actual proposals for projects.

But the Davis spanking machine dismissed said CIO when the political leadership changed, it ran off some of the proposed projects before they got into the development planning phase, and defeated the rest at the polls—over the next eight years. We saw Nishi with an innovation center go down in 2016, and DISC go down in 2020 and 2022.

Matt Williams would probably point out that we made mistakes in the visioning process. He would be correct. We didn’t do a great job of engaging the entire community during that critical 2010-14 process. And we failed to cultivate UC Davis as a full partner—in fact, we (collectively) alienated UC Davis to the point where they simply went to Sacramento to implement their economic development vision rather than supporting ours.

Watching this process unfold and then collapse over the last 10 to 15 years makes me very reluctant to invest my time and energy into another visioning process without agreements on guardrails.

At this point, I don’t have a positive vision for Davis—I have a negative one. One that, if we keep going as we have, we are bound to wind up with.

What does that look like?

Housing has become less and less affordable. That has forced families with children outside of Davis3some still go to our schools because the parents work at UC Davis, but even if they do, they are cut off partially from the community.

The schools which have been a strong point from the community are barely hanging financially and may not be able to continue to do so in the coming years.

Our finances, as the Measure Q campaign has pointed out, have become strained. I would argue that is due to the lack of economic development over the last fifteen years, the continued decline of the downtown, particularly on the retail side, and the overall lack of support in the community for finding ways other than taxes to produce revenue.

Moreover, as I pointed out earlier, the community and city have alienated UC Davis, and so we have a world class university that, instead of implementing tech transfer and growing our R&D base in Davis, is pushing forward in Sacramento where they get less in the way of resistance and avoid the Davis spanking machine.

In his message to me, Matt Williams suggested implementing “my own preferred vision for Davis which is that UCD and the City bury the hatchet and collaboratively put together a plan for leveraging the one asset that the community has … intellectual capital creation … to begin building the job base within the City of intellectual capital jobs, and build new housing to support those new jobs. “

Guess what? I think we might agree on that. That gives me some hope here.

However, I’m reluctant to engage in another public visioning process unless there are agreements in place that prevent the community from sabotaging or otherwise undermining the implementation phase of the vision.

That makes it a veritable waste of time. The thing that a lot of people still don’t seem to grasp is that when we talk about building more housing—that’s not optional. That’s being mandated and enforced by the state. And the state has shown it will litigate and punish communities that fail to implement their housing goals.

That timeline is going to be far different from one that might emerge during a visioning process—that doesn’t mean we can’t create a vision. As I suggested it will likely occur during the General Plan update, and it does mean we need to be more realistic about how much ability we will have in the future to continue to block housing and other projects.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

