Native American Communities Receive $91 Million for Affordable Housing and Homeless Interventions

Sacramento, CA – California Governor announced this week California Native American tribes throughout the state will receive more than $91 million to address housing and homelessness.

This includes $71 million from the first-ever awards from the state’s Tribal Homekey program and an additional $20 million through the state’s Tribal Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program, both administered by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).

“No community is untouched by housing challenges, and across the nation, Native Americans experience higher rates of homelessness and housing insecurity. These programs — developed in partnership with tribes across the state — are designed to help address the unique challenges and needs of Native communities in terms of housing and homelessness support,” Governor Newsom announced.

Tribal Homekey program

The Tribal Homekey program was created in partnership with California tribes to help overcome historical barriers to securing funding for affordable housing development. The 10 awards totaling just under $71 million will fund 172 permanent, affordable rental housing units in rural California communities in the counties of Butte, Colusa, Del Norte, Fresno, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Mendocino, and Sonoma.

The program is modeled on California’s successful Homekey program, which awarded its third round of funding this year to rapidly build housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“Native American communities experience some of the deepest disparities of homelessness rates and unique housing challenges which require a thoughtful, coordinated approach,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Tomiquia Moss. “I want to thank the Department of Housing and Community Development for partnering with tribes to catalyze development and build safe, affordable housing.”

Tribal HHAP program

The state is also announcing $20 million in conditional Tribal Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (Tribal HHAP) program grants to help 37 federally recognized tribes in California implement unique, culturally responsive interventions to prevent and address homelessness.

In its first year under HCD administration, Tribal HHAP saw a 68-percent increase in applications over the previous round. Tribes conditionally awarded Tribal HHAP grants are working closely with HCD and tribal technical assistance providers to finalize their program activities and budgets. Once finalized and approved, tribes will receive their full award and begin this important work, with ongoing technical assistance available to support tribes throughout the implementation process.

“California tribes have faced historic inequities in accessing complex housing funding programs not designed with their unique needs in mind, and HCD is firmly committed to addressing this injustice,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “Tribal Homekey reflects this promise. It was an honor to be able to dedicate the staff and resources to help meet the affordable housing needs of our tribal partners.”

Creating more tribal housing

Earlier this year, the Governor signed measures to support tribal communities in developing more housing. AB 1878 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) establishes a Tribal Housing Advisory Committee within the Department of Housing and Community Development, composed of members from federally recognized tribal governments, to provide technical assistance for tribal housing programs and reduce the barriers tribes face when applying for funding. SB 1187 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-North Coast) creates the Tribal Housing Grant Program Trust Fund dedicated to supporting tribal housing projects.

