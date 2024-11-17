SACOG Report Shows Emerging Trends in Transportation, Housing, and the Economy in the Sacramento Region

photo from the SACOG Report

Sacramento, CA – This week SACOG (Sacramento Area Council of Governments) announced the release of the 2024 Regional Progress Report, a comprehensive analysis of key data trends in the Sacramento region. The report provides valuable insights into transportation, housing, and the economy to measure the health of the six-county Sacramento region and the success of the 2025 Blueprint plan.

According to the report, the region has experienced significant changes since SACOG’s last report in 2021.

These include:

A dramatic change in commuting patterns, which are now higher than pre-pandemic levels.

An increase in the rate of serious vehicle collisions in the Sacramento region—that rate is higher than the rest of California.

The annual rate of housing production, which is at an 18-year high, nearing estimate levels that are needed to keep up with growth.

How the demographic makeup of the region is changing—it is now a majority of people of color.

“The 2024 Progress Report brings forward novel data to provide a current snapshot of the region,” said SACOG’s Executive Director, James Corless. “While it may be too soon to tell how many of these trends are sustained, this report is crucial for understanding the current state of our region and helps us plan for the future.”

The report covers measures for the six-county region, including El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties, and the 22 cities within. It draws on the newly released online companion, the Regional Indicators Dashboard, which houses over 70 additional indicators across a breadth of topics such as travel, development, and economic growth.

Click Here to Download the 2024 Regional Report

