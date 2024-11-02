Steve Bannon Versus the Queen of Mass Incarceration: Are Democrats Stalling Implementation of the First Step Act?

, via Wikimedia Commons Elekes Andor, CC BY-SA 4.0

Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Donald J. Trump and the host of the popular conservative news program War Room, scolded Kamala Harris, the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) during a press conference held in New York following his release from federal prison after serving four months for a process crime misdemeanor involving his resistance of a subpoena issued by a Democrat-led congressional committee. He called Harris “the Queen of Mass Incarceration.”

Bannon asserted his theory of the case citing how he believes Harris and the Biden DOJ have colluded to withhold the benefits of the First Step Act in order to deny candidate Trump the allegiance of disaffected Black and Hispanic men and their families who have historically voted for the left. He articulated how a dual scheme is afoot whereby intentional border insecurity allows for the mass influx of unskilled minority labor (displacing the gains made by Black/Hispanic workers), and the bottoming out of wages, and is coupled with the sustained incarceration of Black/Hispanic federal prisoners who would otherwise have been released, had the First Step Act been implemented according to existing law.

We have reported here repeatedly about the real-world, on-the-ground political opinions and world views held by currently incarcerated Black/Hispanic men in California, who by and large echo Bannon’s anti-Harris critiques without the rationale rooted in the First Step Act. “The Federal Reserve announced previously that wage inflation was its targeted objective,” Bannon said, decrying how “there has been no attempt by this political cabal to hide this agenda from view. They’ve said the quiet part out loud.”

Bannon’s thesis is gaining popularity in America’s cell blocks, so why isn’t the media interrogating the DOJ’s First Step Act failures?

