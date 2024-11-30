Texas Schools Consider Drones for Enhanced Security

AUSTIN, TX – In a controversial move aimed at improving school safety, Texas lawmakers introduced a bill to allow the use of drones equipped with pepper spray in schools lacking armed security personnel.

The proposal, authored by Republican Representative Ryan Guillen from Rio Grande City, seeks to address funding gaps for school security measures in the wake of increasing concerns about violence in educational settings.

According to a story in the Houston Chronicle, the bill proposes that districts could receive increased state funding for safety measures, raising the amount from $10 to $100 per student.

The measure mandates one drone be deployed for every 200 students and specifies that these drones must possess “less lethal interdiction capability,” such as the ability to deliver air-based irritants.

Supporters of the bill, the story adds, like the drone company’s CEO Justin Marston, argue drones could serve as a cost-effective alternative to hiring armed guards, which many districts struggle to afford.

Proponents also said they believe the presence of drones could act as a deterrent against potential threats and provide a rapid response capability during emergencies.

However, the legislation has faced significant backlash, the Houston Chronicle writes, noting the Texas State Teachers Association has been vocal in its opposition, labeling the proposal as “ridiculous.” Critics within the educational community question the practicality and effectiveness of deploying drones in school environments.

David Riedman, founder of the K-12 School Shooting Database, expressed concerns about the potential risks associated with using drones for security purposes, charging, “The drones create more new risks and complications than viable defenses,” noting worries about hacking and misidentification during critical incidents.

The introduction of this bill comes amid ongoing debates about how best to ensure safety in schools following several high-profile shootings across the nation, including the tragic Uvalde school shooting last year, said the story, adding some view drone technology as a cutting-edge solution, and others remain skeptical about its implementation in educational settings.

As discussions continue, no specific timeline, said the Houston Chronicle, has been established for when lawmakers will consider Guillen’s bill, although the upcoming legislative session is expected to bring intense scrutiny to this proposal and its implications for student safety across Texas schools.

