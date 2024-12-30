California DOJ Investigating Christmas Eve Officer-Involved Shooting Death

PC: Thomas Def Via Unsplash

OAKLAND, CA – On the day after Christmas, the California Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it is investigating and will independently review an officer-involved shooting (OIS) in Fresno on Christmas Eve, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The OIS incident resulted in one individual’s death and involved the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, reported the California DOJ.

The DOJ wrote that following notification by local authorities, the “DOJ’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team initiated an investigation,” as required by state law.

After the investigation comes to an end, “it will be turned over to the DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review,” said the California DOJ.

Author Ellie Reddington Hello! My name is Ellie Reddington and I am a freshman at UCLA. I am a political science major and pursing pre-law. My current goal is to become a criminal defense litigator.

