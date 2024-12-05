COURT WATCH: Judge Opposes Request for Anger Management Classes as Alternative

LOS ANGELES, CA – A judge this week denied a request by the accused to have previously sentenced community service changed to additional anger management classes here in Los Angeles County Superior Court after the accused raised concerns about a lack of transportation needed to attend community service.

This May, the accused had been charged with two misdemeanor crimes for battery and threatening to commit a crime. The sentence for these crimes had been an informal diversion and 24 hours of community service as well as 26 hours of anger management classes.

At the time of this week’s progress report, the accused had completed the anger management courses, but raised concerns regarding the community service requirement.

The accused said she did not have access to transportation which had made it difficult to find community service opportunities.

Defense counsel proposed the community service requirement be changed to additional anger management classes which the accused had been able to attend, assuring the court the accused would be able to satisfy the conditions of her sentence if they were changed from community service to anger management classes.

Deputy District Attorney Amber I. Swearingen-Ojuri objected to this proposed change.

Judge Alexander C.D Giza maintained the position of the DDA and denied the accused’s request to have the community service condition changed to anger management classes.

The date for the diversion hearing was set for Sept. 4, 2025.

Author Leona Zeru Hi, my name is Leona Zeru and I'm a second year first gen student at UCLA double majoring in Political Science and Psychology. I'm from Riverside, CA and am a daughter of Eritrean immigrants. I plan on attending law school soon and have always cared deeply about prison reform and social justice and am so excited to work with the Vanguard Court Watch program. In my free time I love to read, listen to music, and take solo trips.

