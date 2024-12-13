COURT WATCH: Van Nuys Judge Denies Therapist Suggestion, Questions Treatment

By Ananya Tan

VAN NUYS, CA – During a progress report this week at the Los Angeles County Van Nuys West Courthouse, the accused was forced to register in a six-month residential program despite the therapist’s suggestion.

After Judge Michael Jesic read the accused’s therapist’s letter that recommended a 30-day program, the prosecution argued, “I am not confident with that program.”

Judge Jesic agreed, stating “that’s ridiculous…so no.” Judge Jesic claims the program the accused currently attends is “you come and go as you please. She can get drunk and do whatever she wants.”

Although the accused has the freedom to leave, the defense insists the accused chooses to stay, which shows “she is putting in the effort.”

Judge Jesic argued, “This is your disposition.”

The prosecution said the defense is painting a picture that the accused is voluntarily staying at this program, but she is required to be enrolled by the law.

Judge Jesic stated “if she is not in a new program I will have to put her into custody and go along with sentencing. This isn’t my fault.”

The defense argued the accused “has been getting treatment for four months.” However, the prosecution claims this does not count because it is not residential treatment where the accused are required to live.

Falling behind on time and with other cases needed to occur, Judge Jesic hastily ruled, “You are either in noncompliance with OR or chose another place to do the program.”

The defense rested and decided to find another program, requesting credit for her time in previous judge-questioned treatment—to which query, Judge Jesic stated, “I’ll think about it.”

