Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 264: A Sister Warrior Talks about What’s Next for Criminal Justice Reform

This week on Everyday Injustice we talked once again with Amika Mota of the Sister Warriors. This past election saw the defeat of Prop. 6 which would have ended forced labor in carceral institutions. We also talked about the passage of Prop. 36 which rolled back some of the criminal justice reforms under Prop. 47.

What went wrong, from Amika’s perspective? What needs to be done differently in the future?

One key point we agreed on—the need to uplift the stories of those impacted by the system to humanize them.

Listen as Everyday Injustice and Amika Mota engage in a critical conversation about how to move forward.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

