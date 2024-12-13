FCI Englewood Prison Camp, Other Federal Prisons Deactivated

By Chris Piner of Vernal, Utah (Chrispiner at English Wikipedia) – Self-photographed, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=45981612

DENVER, CO – The Federal Bureau of Prisons is deactivating a minimum security prison camp in Littleton, CO, it was announced last week, according to Denver’s Fox 31 news.

FCI Englewood is a “low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp and a detention center.”

The Feds are deactivating the camp, according to Fox 31, “to maximize resources and mitigate safety concerns,” noting the camp is also in need of repair, which can cost up to $26 million. The employees will be transferred to a main facility, and the incarcerated will be relocated to another facility.

The agency has also planned to shutter the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA, and deactivate its minimum security prison camps in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida.

It was promised before that the FCI Dublin and other distressed facilities would be repaired by the Biden administration’s stewardship of the Justice Department, but “the Bureau of Prisons is pivoting to closures and consolidation, citing inadequate staffing and staggering costs to repair aging infrastructure,” reported Fox 31 news.

The Bureau of Prisons and the union representing correctional officers had, said Fox 31 news, “repeatedly pushed for additional federal prison funding, highlighting what they say is an inadequate amount of money to address pay increases, staff retention, and a multibillion-dollar repair backlog.”

“As the agency navigates a challenging budgetary and staffing environment, we must make incredibly difficult decisions. FCI Dublin will not reopen,” the agency said.

The incarcerated at FCI Dublin are planning to sue, citing “mistreatment at the facility” after a series of high-profile arrests of staff, including the warden and pastor, for sexual misconduct with the female incarcerated, reported Fox 31 news.

The closure of FCI Dublin and other facilities represents the “extraordinary acknowledgment by the Bureau of Prisons that it has failed to fix the facility’s culture and environment in the wake of AP reporting that exposed rampant sexual abuse within its walls,” Fox 31 news said.

Author Jessie Lesnau Hi, My name is Jessie Lesnau and I am a freshman at UCLA. I am currently undecided for my major but I am interested in Sociology and English.

Categories:

Tags: