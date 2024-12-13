Guest Commentary: Why the Fight for Racial Justice Is a Human Rights Issue

On this day 76 years ago, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), subsequently marking December 10th as International Human Rights Day. But nearly eight decades later, historically marginalized communities across the U.S.—particularly people of African descent—are still fighting for their very lives, for basic human dignity, and for full participation in civic life. Last week, the United Nations Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent concluded its 35th session to examine the issues, contexts, and challenges affecting the pursuit of reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent. On this International Human Rights Day, with the incoming Trump administration’s anticipated human rights violations looming on the horizon, now more than ever is it critical to concretize policies geared toward racial and reparatory justice—before any human rights rollbacks occur.

Failed Reparations Worsen Slavery’s Legacy

Anti-CRT Laws Set Back Racial Justice Efforts

In addition to stalled federal attempts to achieve reparatory justice, there has been an alarming movement to restrict instruction in Critical Race Theory (CRT), including the impact of enslavement and failed reparations for Black and brown people. Notably, since 2023, 86 bills targeting CRT and other initiatives aimed to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) were introduced in 28 states, 14 of which became law. In 2024 alone, more than 60 anti-CRT measures were introduced in 21 states and at the federal level, with another 35 bills regarding other DEIB measures also introduced. Efforts to limit or eliminate CRT in schools are linked to the movement for reparatory justice. When one is censored, the other becomes virtually impossible to attain. Reparatory justice relies on preserving, honoring, and sharing the memories of those who suffered under nationwide racial oppression. When governmental officials suppress or outrightly ban discussions of African American studies, this forced historical amnesia hinders any effort to foster truth, justice, and accountability, just as the reparations movement seeks to obtain. To restrict and blatantly deny this history is to diminish any likelihood of advancing reparatory justice for African American diasporic communities.

Why Reparations Are Needed Now More than Ever