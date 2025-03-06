Delay of 100% Freeway Closure to Sacramento by One Week

Eastbound US-50 Closed Friday, March 14, 9 PM to Tuesday, March 18, 5 AM

(Weekday Causeway Bike Path Closure Also in Effect)

Released Wednesday, March 5

Caltrans Announcement:

“Caltrans is alerting motorists that this weekend’s extended connector closure for the ongoing Yolo Interstate 80 (I-80) and U.S. Highway 50 (US-50) Pavement Rehabilitation Project has been postponed due to the weather forecast for rain and cold temperatures. The work has been rescheduled for the following weekend.”

Annotations by Alan Hirsch:

Clarification on Closure Details

What Caltrans means to say is that eastbound US-50 in West Sacramento, from the I-80 split to Jefferson Avenue, will be 100% closed from Friday at 9 PM through Tuesday at 5 AM (March 14–March 18)—one week later than previously announced. Motorists should use local streets in West Sacramento instead. Expect delays. (See detour details below.)

Yolo Causeway Bicycle Path Closure

The Yolo Causeway bicycle path is also scheduled to be closed all next week for repair work. Caltrans is not providing a temporary shuttle or alternative for cyclists, but they should be offering a bus “bike bridge” during this period. This important closure is buried in their press release.

Impact on Local Traffic

This closure was initially scheduled for this weekend but was delayed by Caltrans and its contractor. This decision will cause major inconvenience to local residents and those traveling to Tahoe, many of whom have likely made plans around the closure. Additionally, cut-through traffic will increase on local streets in all three Yolo County cities.

Caltrans even suggests using local streets in West Sacramento as an alternative to the three-lane freeway. See below for their official detour instructions.

Public Accountability

If you believe Caltrans is not adequately considering public impact, contact the Chair and Members of the Yolo Transportation District (YoloTD) Board at the link below. The public has previously complained to the board about Caltrans’ lack of transparency regarding I-80 construction. YoloTD gave Caltrans $100 million to “fix” I-80 in May 2024.

📩 Submit public comments to: clerk YoloTD public-comment@yctd.org

Official Caltrans Release:

US-50 Eastbound Closure:

Start: 9 PM Friday, March 14

End: 5 AM Tuesday, March 18

Detour Instructions:

Local traffic heading to West Sacramento can use Enterprise Boulevard (EXIT 81) or continue onto eastbound I-80 and use Reed Avenue (EXIT 83). (See detour map.)

Yolo Causeway Bicycle Path Closure:

Start: 8 PM Wednesday, March 12

End: 6 AM Friday, March 14

“The work zone extends from just west of the Yolo Causeway along I-80 and US-50 in West Sacramento. The speed limit has been reduced to 55 miles per hour 24/7 for the safety of workers and motorists. Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather conditions, availability of equipment and materials, and other construction-related issues.”

“These extended lane closures will help minimize the duration of work and improve worker safety.”

Funding Details:

This $280 million project includes $47 million from Senate Bill (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

SB 1 funds $5 billion annually for transportation projects, split equally between state and local agencies.

Road projects move faster with SB 1 funding.

📍 More information on infrastructure investments: RebuildingCA.ca.gov

Not Part of the Yolo I-80 Widening Project

This construction project is separate from the $460 million Yolo I-80 widening project, which has not yet started.

Caltrans District 3 Reminders:

Responsible for maintaining 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.

Motorists are urged to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow down in construction zones for the safety of workers and travelers.

📲 Follow Updates on:

X (Twitter): @CaltransDist3

Facebook: CaltransDistrict3

For real-time traffic info: Caltrans QuickMap or download the QuickMap app.



Final Thoughts:

This delay affects thousands of drivers and cyclists, yet Caltrans has provided minimal public notice. If this closure significantly impacts you, consider contacting the Yolo Transportation District to demand better planning, communication, and mitigation measures.

Author Alan Hirsch Davis resident. Swims, Bicycles, Drives a Leaf. Plants Trees, Protects small children (from the sun), works to reduce his carbon footprint, Worries about his child’s future (unidentified) life partner's quality of life and the education that person is receiving (aka John Rawls ethics), Worries about the planet his great grandkids will inherit. (Inter-generational Social Contract). Wants to live a patriotic life to honor his Dad's sacrifice in WW2.

Categories:

Tags: