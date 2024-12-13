LA County Probation Continues Operation of Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, Despite Order to Close

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles County Probation Dept. Thursday confirmed plans to continue operation of Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, defying a state order to close the facility after a failed inspection conducted by the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC).

Chief Deputy Probation Officer Kimberly Epps presented a statement on behalf of the office of Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa, the L.A. County Probation Chief, during a Los Angeles County Probation Oversight Commission (POC) meeting Thursday morning.

“The chief would like to personally assure that the department will continue to operate Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall and use it for the confinement of youth, as mandated by the courts. We respectfully disagree with the findings from the BSCC and firmly believe that Los Padrinos is in compliance with state regulations,” Epps stated.

“We have and will continue to provide a safe, secure, and rehabilitative environment for all youth in our care,” Epps continued. “It is vital to note that without an alternative site or plan proposed by our governing agency, we are obligated to continue housing and care for the young individuals placed with us by court…and we will fulfill that responsibility.”

When asked by POC Chair Eduardo Mundo if the meeting would hear anything about new efforts of compliance by the probation department, Epps asked POC’s counsel to reach out to the department’s counsel for such inquiries.

The POC commission members expressed their concern following the reading of Chief Viera Rosa’s statement and directed questions to Epps.

Commissioner Milinda Kakani noted the probation department promised it was “exhausting every remedy” and wanted more details and specifics. Epps again asked that this question be discussed between legal counsel.

Commissioner Brooke Harris expressed shock at Chief Viera Rosa’s statement, as read by Epps, arguing it felt “outrageous” to the public.

“The chief has resigned and unresigned and then does not come to answer questions, defers to legal counsel when we all knew this day was coming. The day is here and the probation department is not only not sharing what the plan is but saying they are…blaming the courts, believing the BSCC is in error…This is appalling, this has gone on for years,” Harris stressed.

Commissioner Sam Prater and Commissioner Don Meredith also underlined the importance of Chief Viera Rosa’s presence at these meetings, demonstrating, they suggested, a lack of communication, leadership, and consistent stability that has caused problems.

“If there is a scheduling conflict, there should be communication to the board,” said Meredith.

Commissioner Kakani noted details of the reinspection of Los Padrinos by the BSCC, sharing how during 45 different shifts, 24 percent did not meet the department’s required staffing minimum.

Kakani added there were 11 different occurrences where youth identified as “level youth,” who require a one-to-one staffing ratio, did not have “level youth” assigned; therefore, staffing requirements were inadequate and youth did not receive the proper treatment needed.

“It is unclear to me why we perpetuate this narrative that young people are the most dangerous, young people are attacking staff, young people this and that and it’s all their fault, when adults responsible for caring for them can’t show up, can’t follow the law, and really can’t do right in the most basic of ways.

“There aren’t words to justify how complicit many county departments are today in breaking the law,” Kakani said.

One member of the public quoted an article from the Los Angeles Times published this morning, which shared an audio that caught Epps stating the probation officers would not obey any orders to vacate the facility. Because of this, the woman claimed Epps was not being genuine in her previous comments about the department being willing to comply with orders from the state.

A director of the Juvenile Justice Clinic asked Epps, “What makes you think you and admin are above the law? They (youth) live knowing they have no power against probation and your actions today prove that they are absolutely right. They know that probation will not follow the law…the longer nothing is done, the longer our youth is harmed. Their blood is on your hands.”

A member of the Youth Justice Coalition emphasized, “Closing Los Padrinos without a plan does not address the systemic issue. Young people are suffering and deserve support, not just containment.”

He continued to share perspectives from inside Los Padrinos, re-telling comments from a friend that noted, “Life in Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall is not rehabilitative, it’s dehumanizing. Lack of resources, there are no real programs…isolation as punishment. Staff only comes to remind you of your wrongdoings.”

A probation officer defended the facility, proclaiming it should be kept open like Chief Viera Rosas insists, and that “fingers get pointed” and officers get blamed for not showing up despite not receiving help…and then demanded the commission offer assistance.

After public comments, Commissioner Meredith spoke about accountability, stating accountability must be held not only to youth, but staff and management as well.

Chairman Mundo asked Epps if the POC should expect any updates to Title 15 in regard to compliance by the probation department, but Epps again deferred to legal counsel.

Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall is to remain open and become illegally operated if the probation department follows through with Chief Viera Rosa’s statement, critics said.

Author Jamie Joaquin Hi! My name is Jamie Joaquin and I am a second year student at UCLA double majoring in Political Science and Psychology. I'm from the Bay Area, and in my free time I enjoy listening to music and spending quality time with friends and family. Through the Vanguard Court Watch Program, I am ready to gain a better understanding of the legal system and enhance awareness on social injustices occurring in courts.

Categories:

Tags: