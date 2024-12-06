Letter: Alameda Board of Supervisors Should Prioritize Justice for Mario Gonzalez

We are writing on behalf of our family to urge you to prioritize justice for Mario Gonzalez as you consider appointing a new district attorney. The Alameda Police Department stole Mario’s life in April of 2021, and our family has been devastated not only by this loss but also by the systemic failures that have denied us accountability and justice.

First, the former district attorney Nancy O’Malley refused to file charges—a decision that reflects a well-documented pattern of district attorneys protecting police at the expense of public trust. For example, in her 14-year tenure as district attorney, O’Malley only ever charged one police officer with a serious offense, in a case where a San Leandro police officer murdered a young Black man despite his clearly being in distress and not posing a deadly threat to the officer. She declined to charge officers in all other cases, including a high-profile case where Fremont police officers shot and killed a pregnant teenager in a car. While investigating this case, O’Malley accepted a $10,000 contribution from the Fremont police union.

Then, the incoming district attorney’s administration failed to properly file charges, allowing two of Mario’s killers to get away with murder. These failures have compounded our grief and eroded our faith in a system meant to uphold justice.

Mario’s life mattered. Mario was just 26 years old and had his whole life ahead of him. He leaves behind his seven-year-old son, who must now grow up without a father. He was the primary caretaker for his 25-year-old brother, Efraín, who has autism. Mario was an indispensable part of his family and was beloved by many in his community.

The video from the officer’s body-worn camera clearly shows that police murdered Mario. These men put their body weight and knees on Mario for five minutes while he was already in handcuffs. Mario lay face down, pressed against the ground, pleading for his life. Their actions were an egregious act of unnecessary force against an unarmed, nonviolent man. The independent autopsy shows that Mario died from asphyxiation—not for being obese or (having) trace quantities of drugs, as the defendants like to repeat in the press.

Mario was a healthy 26-year-old man whose life was stolen by individuals who chose to abuse their power. That is why a judge allowed the second district attorney to press charges against the three officers. When Mario was murdered, the streets and press erupted with outrage, drawing comparisons to the way that George Floyd was killed in Minnesota. Since then, George Floyd’s murderers have faced serious charges and are no longer endangering the public. Yet there is no justice for Mario Gonzalez. That is why Bay Area residents continued to support our family for three and a half years—because the tragic murder of our Mario follows a pattern of police violence in Alameda County that you have the power to change.

Mario’s death should not be just another example of a system that prioritizes political convenience over justice. We ask that you honor the gravity of this decision and appoint someone who will work tirelessly to correct these failures and deliver justice—not just for our family but for the entire community.

We implore you to set politics aside and focus on the profound responsibility of the district attorney’s office: to protect the public from abuse, ensure accountability, and restore trust in our justice system. The next district attorney must have the integrity, commitment, and courage to hold law enforcement accountable when they break the law. The only true justice would be a living, thriving Mario, but we are looking to you to ensure that these men are held accountable for their actions.

Edith Arenales, Mother of Mario Gonzalez

Gerardo Gonzalez, Brother of Mario Gonzalez

