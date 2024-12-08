Sunday: Washington Post – Americans Prefer Sprawl to Walkable Neighborhoods Or Do They?

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

On Saturday the Washington Post ran a full-length news analysis on an issue that is becoming critical locally – “Why so many Americans prefer sprawl to walkable neighborhoods” (link). The answers could help guide and shape the housing debate locally.

Experts point out that neighborhoods that represent “sprawl” have “all kinds of objectively undesirable things are associated with sprawl.”

Studies have found for example, “Obesity rates are higher, even after controlling for people’s age, race, education and income. So are traffic fatalities and emergency response times. On a per person basis, sprawl is more expensive, with its extensive roads, power lines and sewer systems.”

There are also environmental issues.

The problem? People do not live according to the preferences of planners, a Pew Research Center survey found.

The Post writes, “Most people, it turned out, preferred sprawl.”

The study, which surveyed 5079 American adults, found that “The only demographic groups in which majorities were willing to give up the larger house for the walkable neighborhood were the young, highly educated and Democratic-leaning.”

However… “A survey is one way to measure people’s preferences. Another way is to observe how they spend their money.”

What they found is that “real estate prices are often much higher in 15-minute neighborhoods than in sprawl. That suggests that there are plenty of homes in the suburbs but an undersupply of housing in walkable neighborhoods relative to demand.”

The Post suggests: “But as cities across the country confront housing shortages, empty office buildings and public safety concerns, 15-minute neighborhoods could offer a way back to urban vitality. Plus, if walkable neighborhoods were more common, they would probably become cheaper.”

Where does that leave us?

One point is that we should break down the survey at the micro level.

What we see is that overall about 42 percent of respondents prefer smaller houses within walking distance of schools, stores and restaurants.

Drilling down, we found 56 percent of Democratic leaning respondents, 54 percent of postgraduate respondents, and 55 percent of those under the age of 30 would be willing to live in smaller more walkable neighborhoods.

But there is a barrier – “Yet the reality is that, in most metro areas, those communities are few & far between—and they’re typically too expensive for many people to afford.”

This data seems to open the door for less sprawl and more walkable neighborhoods, if we could find a way to actually build them and make them affordable.

One of our commenters noted that such duplexes and condos in Davis actually go for a good deal less than single-family detached homes. The question is whether you could get someone to drop $600K in Davis for a condo when they can buy a single-family detached home in a neighboring community for the same price with a yard and more space?

We have seen California in recent years attempt to better prioritize denser housing by rezoning neighborhoods that were once zoned exclusively for single family homes. And yet despite fear by many that this will lead to problems, most studies have found a rather limited impact.

As the post noted, “Residents sometimes object to these changes, arguing that duplexes and apartments will bring more traffic or otherwise change their communities for the worse.”

That’s the dynamic we see in Davis. The proposed Village Farms project for example has seen the number of units increase, the density increase, the number of single-family detached homes decrease – but during public comment a few weeks ago people were complaining about density and traffic and no one argued for increased units and density.

Most of the people pushing back are existing residents who bought their larger homes when the market was still relatively affordable.

Davis faces a second problem – while the demographics for those who prefer smaller homes aligns with the demographics of the demand for housing in Davis, it doesn’t align with the preferences of existing housing who seemingly prefer larger housing with less density out of fear of traffic or other changes – even as the status quo actually lends itself to driver-centric lifestyle increasing traffic while vastly changing the demographics and character of this community.

This is the tension that current leaders must navigate the problem is doing so when the counsel seems conflict averse.

