Texas Abortion Ban Leads to ‘Preventable’ Death of 35-Year-Old Mother

HOUSTON, TX – Another mother has bled to death due to “riskier miscarriage treatments,” as doctors are forced by the Texas abortion ban to abstain from more effective “dilation and curettage (D&C) procedures,” according to ProPublica.

In June, after six long hours of bleeding and two transfusions, according to ProPublica, the obstetrician refused a former physicians’ D&C referral claiming it was “the hospital’s ‘routine’ to give the drug misoprostol to help the body pass the tissue.” The mother died three hours later.

Multiple doctors who reviewed her case told ProPublica that her death “was preventable.”

Amber Truhart, MD, an ob/gyn at University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health, raises concerns regarding misoprostol as an abortion agent. With patients experiencing continuous bleeding and high risks of hemorrhagic shock, the death rates increase, said the story.

Porsha Ngumezi’s case in particular has raised serious concerns on the complications of abortion bans, “pressuring doctors to diverge from the standard of care and reach for less-effective options that could expose their patients to more risks,” ProPublica reported.

Several Houston Methodist officials and obstetricians involved declined to answer questions surrounding Porsha’s treatment, while also refusing to respond to emails, texts, or calls.

While avoiding the topic of whether their approach was “routine,” the hospital’s spokesperson emphasized that “each patient’s care is unique to that individual” and “all Houston Methodist hospitals follow all state laws […], including the abortion law in place in Texas.”

