COURT WATCH: Defense Argues Medical Neglect Poses Serious Health Risks for Accused 

WOODLAND, CA – Defense Conflict Counsel Ava Landers told Judge Daniel Wolk here in Yolo County Superior Court Tuesday that urgent health concerns of the accused may lead to life-threatening results.

The accused, Landers explained, is in custody at the county jail and has not received necessary diabetes medication for more than 24 hours.

The accused faced four charges from Oct. 1998, with two for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and two for sexual battery. The accused also had two enhancements in the court records for indecent exposure.

Landers noted that since the accused had been in jail, he had not received any of his medications for diabetes, and complained “no one will call (me) back,” resulting in delays that could have health consequences for the accused.

The defense attorney explained to Judge Wolk the accused takes “two serious medications,” one of which keeps the accused’s blood pressure in check, the other for his high cholesterol.

Landers called the failure to care for the accused “unconscionable,” considering the high risk this posed for the accused’s health, and warned “if he’s not medicated, he could have a stroke or heart attack.”

Conflict Counsel Landers noted that, though there is a list of medications the accused needs to take, the detention facility where the accused is residing claimed a court order is required for the accused to receive his medications.

Landers requested the court issue an order ensuring the accused is given the medications required for his diabetes, but Judge Wolk argued the “court can’t order the sheriff to provide medications.”

After Landers emphasized that “if we go another four days without him (the accused) being on medications that is going to be a serious problem,” the court ordered a show cause for medication at the hearing scheduled for Friday.

Authors Samreen Kaur

Albena Goulisheva Albena Goulisheva is currently a senior at the University of California, Davis majoring in Political Science and minoring in Human Rights Studies. At UC Davis, she is involved in student government, which grew her passion for understanding law and legal proceedings. By working as a Vanguard Court Watch Intern, Albena hopes to increase transparancy in the court system through journalism and learn more about the legal system as she prepares to apply to law school.

Categories:

Tags: