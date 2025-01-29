COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Accused Chance to Attend Brother’s Funeral 

WOODLAND, CA – After an accused was arraigned in Yolo County Superior Court Tuesday, for an array of alleged sex crimes, Judge Clara Levers denied the accused bail and refused to release him on supervised recognizance, despite the public defender’s arguments regarding the accused’s life circumstances.

The accused is charged with three felony charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, sexual penetration against will, oral copulation by force or violence, two enhancements, rape in concert with force/violence and circumstances in aggravation.

The accused was being charged for assaulting a 43-year-old woman whom the accused had just met. The victim’s story was supported in court by testimony from the local fire department personnel, who claimed they saw the alleged victim looking distressed and traumatized after the alleged assault.

Deputy Public Defender Lisa Lance asked the judge to grant the accused SOR or reduced bail, stating the accused cares for his 80-year-old mother and recently had been coping with the death of his brother.

Further, DPD Lance argued the accused had only had one past felony prior to these series of charges. DPD Lance asked the judge for SOR or lower bail so the accused could attend his brother’s funeral.

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Tang objected, arguing the accused’s past criminal history of violations of court orders, probation, stalking, etc. exhibited the unwillingness of the accused to cooperate with court orders, and also illustrated that the accused is “a risk to public safety.”

Following the statement of DDA Tang, DPD Lance reiterated the accused’s willingness to comply with orders of the court, even establishing the accused could wear an ankle bracelet if the accused were to be released.

Upon review of the case, Judge Levers highlighted the accused’s past convictions that DDA Tang brought before the court.

Moreover, Judge Levers believed that, by his demonstration not to abide by court order, and the fact that the victim was a stranger, the accused was a threat to public safety.

DPD Lance then advocated again for lower bail because the accused only earns about $200 every week, and couldn’t afford higher bail.

Judge Levers stated she believed “anything less than $100,000” or the issuance of a Criminal Protective Order (CPO) to “not be right,” and found the accused’s release could potentially harm the public…denying the accused the ability to attend his brother’s funeral.

The accused is to remain in custody until trial.

