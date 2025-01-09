COURT WATCH: Prosecutor Argues Epilepsy/Income-Challenged Accused Delaying Case

WOODLAND, CA – Prosecutor A. Zhang argued in Yolo County Superior Court this week the accused was prolonging his case after the accused explained his difficulty traveling to California because of struggles with his low income status, epilepsy and sole responsibility for his child.

The accused, currently on a $50,000 bond for burglary in the second degree, appeared remotely at the arraignment hearing, and explained his difficulties in retaining or affording a private attorney—he requested a public defender and Deputy Public Defender Lisa Lance was appointed.

The accused told the court he is currently a single father in Arizona, that he is struggling to make ends meet, and how every month he’s left with only $200-$300, stating that he struggles to feed himself.

He also said he has epilepsy, and that recently he had a seizure which also impacted him, making it difficult to appear live in court for his proceedings.

DPD Lance then waived the 10-day time waiver for the accused, and the judge began to set a day for the next hearing when Deputy District Attorney Zhang claimed the accused was simply delaying the arraignment. She demanded the accused be ordered to appear in person in four weeks.

DPD Lance responded the District Attorney’s Office took over a year to submit the complaint, so she didn’t know what the hurry was.

DDA Zhang then asked if there was even proof the accused lived in Arizona, or that he was even allowed there because of his bond.

The accused then began to reiterate his struggles with paying to come to California, and the lack of a babysitter, before Judge Clara Levers set the next hearing date to Feb. 4.

Author Evelyn Ramos Evelyn Ramos is a third year at the University of California, Davis. Currently studying a double major in English and Political Science, she seeks to pursue a career in the intersection of Criminal and Immigration Law. Some hobbies of hers are exploring city cafés, late night drives, and reading.

