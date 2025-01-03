Judge Won’t Drop Charges after Even Prosecutor Agrees

PC: Scott Rodgerson Via Unsplash.com

CIRCLEVILLE, OH – Even a prosecutor in Ohio is pushing to dismiss charges against Jadarrius Rose, a 22-year-old Black truck driver who was attacked by a police K-9 during a July 4 traffic stop, according to The Root.

Prosecutor Jefferey Marks recently filed a motion to drop charges against Rose, including fleeing after a felony and failing to comply with police. The Root explains he argued that evidence does not support the felony and that misdemeanor charges would be more appropriate.

The Root writes that the incident began when Ohio State Troopers attempted to pull Rose over for a missing mudflap on his truck, and, instead of stopping, Rose called 911.

When he finally pulled over, multiple officers approached with guns drawn, issuing conflicting commands—one telling him to walk forward and another instructing him to stay on the ground to avoid a police K-9, reported CNN.

The Root states, caught between instructions, Rose hesitated.

“I just stopped in the middle because I didn’t know what was gonna happen,” Rose told CNN. The Root, quoting CNN, wrote Rose said, “I was afraid that something would happen, and it did.”

Despite warnings from a state trooper not to release the K-9, former Circleville officer Ryan Speakman unleashed the dog, which mauled Rose as he stood with his hands raised, reported The Root.

Rose said to CNN “I thought I was going to lose my life,” (…) I was in pain…and I was just in fear of my life.”

The Root reported body camera footage from the incident sparked outrage, with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump calling the attack “uncalled for” and emphasizing Rose did not pose an immediate threat.

Crump demanded justice, arguing that Rose’s compliance during the stop was evident in the video, The Root wrote.

Speakman was fired three weeks after the incident, though an internal review found his use of the K-9 followed protocol, according to The Root article. Speakman’s termination stemmed instead from his behavior at the police station following the attack.

The Root reports the judge is still considering the prosecutor’s motion to dismiss the charges.

Author Hennesy Avalos Alcantar Hi! My name is Hennesy Avalos Alcantar and I am a first-year at UCLA. I am currently thinking about double majoring in Political Science and Philosophy. I am a daughter of Mexican immigrant parents, making me a first-generation student. Growing up in a poor community where my culture is often discriminated, against has brought me a passion for Law. I am excited for this internship as it provide me with expectations and how the court system is used while also fighting injustice.

