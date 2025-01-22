Lawsuit Filed against Southern California Edison following LA Wildfire

ALTADENA, CA – Nationally acclaimed civil rights attorney Ben Crump, alongside co-counsel Anne Andrews, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Southern California Edison (SCE) following the devastating wildfires, including the Eaton fire in Altadena that claimed the life of Evelyn McClendon.

Crump said the case seeks justice for the McClendon family and accountability for the utility company’s alleged negligence.

Crump, speaking at Harambee Ministries in Pasadena, emphasized the gravity of SCE’s failure to shut off utilities despite dangerous weather conditions, which he argues led to preventable loss of life and property.

“This lawsuit is about more than one family—it’s about fighting for the Altadena community to ensure they are not overlooked and receive the justice and resources they need to rebuild their homes and lives,” said Crump.

The McClendon family, long-standing members of the largely minority community of Altadena, suffered immeasurable loss, including the death of Evelyn McClendon, a beloved school bus driver, Crump said, noting the decades-old home was also destroyed in the blaze.

Crump and Andrews argue that SCE’s inaction during high-risk conditions highlights systemic negligence. The lawsuit aims to bring justice to the McClendon family while shedding light on the broader impact of utility mismanagement on vulnerable communities.

In addition to the lawsuit announcement, a town hall was hosted for other affected residents, offering a forum to share experiences and access resources. A Zoom webinar was also available to ensure accessibility for all impacted.

Crump reiterated his commitment to advocating for the marginalized, stating, “Homes can be rebuilt, but the loss of a cherished family member is a tragedy that no family should endure.”

