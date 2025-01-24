Letter: Democratic Party Leadership’s Posh Positions of Power and Their Lack of Constitutional Response

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

Dear Democratic Party Leadership,

When you had a majority in the Senate, you didn’t risk invoking the 14th Amendment, Section Three. In my seventy years above ground, I’ve learned one important lesson: nothing beats a failure like a try.

McConnell blocked Obama from picking a replacement when Scalia died because he said it was less than a year before the next election. When Trump had a chance to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg within a few weeks of his presidency ending — he did. Obama should have appointed a Supreme Court justice and let the courts figure out this Constitutional conundrum.

Garland blew it. He waited a year to appoint Jack Smith. Jack Smith is not to be blamed for Trump not being in jail right now.

Biden blew it when he did not step aside and let the DNC go through the machinations of nominating a candidate in the early Spring of 2024. It was too late for Kamala Harris to build up much steam when she announced he.r candidacy on the 21st of July, 2024.

All the Democrats in Congress who voted for the Laken Riley Act blew it as far as I am concerned.

My wife and I gave the Democratic Party a lot of money (for us, at least) last year, and we rode to Reno for two weekends before the 2024 election and knocked on hundreds of doors to motivate people to vote.

In return, all we ask from the Democratic Party Leadership is that they risk taking actions that support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, in opposition to and in distinction from protecting their posh positions of power and their legacies. History will take care of the latter, anyway. We can’t afford any more flubs. Look what has already happened under Trump 2.0.

Signed,

A loyal but despondent lifelong Democrat

