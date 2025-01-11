Letter: Trump Not Held Accountable

Today, as we expected, President-elect Trump was not held accountable for using his wealth to conceal the truth from voters in 2016 about his relationship with Stormy Daniels.

A jury of American citizens determined that he was guilty of 34 counts of falsifying records to hide his activities from the public, yet he has been able to use the presidency to evade consequences.

The person holding the highest office in the land should be subject to a basic threshold for accountability, as prescribed under the law. Donald Trump went so far as petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the sentencing hearing.

This is a continuation of a pattern we have seen by Donald Trump—where he shirks accountability and seeks to rewrite the rules to benefit himself. While the Supreme Court ultimately ruled against him, it is dangerous that four Supreme Court Justices, two of whom he appointed, were willing to allow him to avoid today’s hearing.

Color Of Change PAC will continue to fight for accountability for government officials at all levels, especially to Black communities.

Jamarr Brown is the Executive Director of Color of Change

