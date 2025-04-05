My View: Free Speech Yes, But Let’s Not Fall for the Victim Playbook

Generate Image

Let’s be clear from the outset: The Vanguard absolutely supports the right of Turning Point USA to speak on the UC Davis campus. We defended that right when Milo Yiannopoulos came to town, and again when Charlie Kirk appeared.

Free speech is not contingent on our agreement with the speaker’s message.

As the great free speech defender Nat Hentoff once wrote, “The First Amendment means nothing unless it means that the government has no power to restrict expression because of its message, its ideas, its subject matter, or its content.”

We take seriously the principle that universities must remain open forums for ideas—including the ones we find offensive, harmful, or just flat-out wrong. That includes Brandon Tatum and the organization that brought him, just as it would include those who vocally oppose him.

“I disapprove of what you say,” Voltaire (or at least his biographer) famously said, “but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

But let’s also be honest about what happened last week—and what it wasn’t. It wasn’t some grand crisis of free expression. It was a minor protest, marred by a brief moment of physical confrontation, followed by a lot of political theater.

And no one is playing their role more enthusiastically than Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig, who leapt into the fray with a heavy-handed press release condemning the protesters and floating the possibility of felony charges.

That statement was—how should we put this?—a bit much.

Yes, violence and intimidation have no place on campus or in any political discourse. No one should be assaulted, and those responsible for shoving or damaging property should be held accountable. But let’s not conflate a few brief moments of chaotic protest with coordinated criminal conspiracy or terrorism-lite.

The UC Davis Police Department received a single report of assault. No medical aid was requested. No arrests were made. The speaker, Mr. Tatum, completed his event on schedule.

So why is Reisig suddenly invoking felony statutes and talking about three-year prison terms?

The answer lies not in the facts of the case but in the politics of performance. Because if anyone got exactly what they wanted out of this event, it was Turning Point USA.

The group thrives on controversy. They come to campuses not just to speak, but to provoke. They follow a well-worn playbook: raise a fuss, prompt a reaction, then pivot to playing the victim. The more visible the opposition, the more attention they get—and the more they can paint college campuses as intolerant, leftist echo chambers.

In this case, Reisig walked straight into their trap. His rhetoric not only amplifies their narrative but risks escalating a minor campus dust-up into a full-blown criminal matter. All while ignoring the nuance and intent behind campus protest—something universities like UC Davis understand far better than outside law enforcement agencies.

Let’s look at what the university actually did. They coordinated safety plans with Turning Point USA, worked with law enforcement, and took steps to protect free speech and public safety.

After the incident, they rightly condemned violence while reaffirming the rights of students to both invite speakers and to protest them. That’s how a public university should respond: uphold constitutional principles, manage risk, and de-escalate—not pour gasoline on the fire.

In contrast, Reisig’s response was inflammatory. He chose to posture, not to protect. He painted the protest as a “coordinated effort”—language that serves more to criminalize dissent than to clarify the law.

He went out of his way to highlight potential felony charges under California law, despite the lack of any arrests, much less any indication that the protest met the legal threshold for felony conspiracy.

It’s worth asking why a district attorney with a long record of siding with law-and-order conservatism finds it so easy to cry foul when a group aligned with his politics gets pushback.

Let’s not lose sight of Turning Point USA’s own behavior. This is an organization that has been widely criticized for spreading disinformation, fueling culture war hysteria, and harassing university staff and students.

Its founder, Charlie Kirk, has made headlines for mocking trans students and defending insurrectionists.

Brandon Tatum, the speaker at UC Davis, has promoted false claims about police violence and the 2020 election. They are not innocent bystanders. They come looking for conflict. They know that the outrage cycle benefits them—and they depend on public officials like Reisig to play their part.

To be clear: We’re not excusing violence. If someone committed an assault, they should be cited accordingly.

But not every act of protest that crosses a line deserves a felony charge. That’s the kind of prosecutorial overreach that chills free speech far more than any group of sign-waving students ever could.

And we must be cautious, especially now, in an era where the definition of “protecting free speech” is often distorted to mean silencing or criminalizing those who push back against harmful rhetoric. The true defense of free speech requires protecting all expression, not just that which conforms to your political leanings. It means tolerating both the speaker and the protester—so long as both remain within the bounds of lawful behavior.

Reisig’s heavy-handed response doesn’t protect free speech. It politicizes it. And in doing so, it undermines the very values he claims to defend.

What happened on April 3 at UC Davis was not the collapse of civil society. It was a small but visible example of a country wrestling with its tensions—between speech and protest, between platform and accountability. If we want a democracy strong enough to endure this struggle, we need to support the right to speak—and also the right to challenge speech. Even loudly. Even disruptively. Just not violently.

That’s the line. Not the one Reisig drew, but the one the Constitution does. Let’s remember that before we criminalize protest—or let political operatives define what free speech means.

Categories:

Tags: