EPA Shut Down – Employees Directed to Pause External Communications

WASHINGTON, DC – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has instructed employees to halt most external communications and cancel scheduled meetings with outside entities, despite a spokesperson denying that such a directive is in place, according to a recent report by Workforce.

This directive follows similar actions taken across multiple federal agencies under the Trump administration, including public health institutions and the Department of Defense.

As reported by Workforce, concerns have been raised among lawmakers and stakeholders that the pause will disrupt agency operations and delay key reports.

K.C. Schefski, acting director in the Office of Civil Enforcement at EPA, informed staff via email that “the political leadership has directed that communications with external entities pause, with limited exceptions,” Workforce noted.

Per Workforce, employees with scheduled meetings or negotiations involving external administrative matters were instructed to send cancellation notices stating, “Due to the administration change and transition activity, we need to cancel our upcoming meeting and reschedule for a later date. We will be in touch as soon as possible to find another time.”

According to Workforce, EPA employees have been restricted from engaging in negotiations with outside parties unless explicitly approved by the administrator’s office.

Schefski acknowledged the uncertainty this pause has created among staff, advising them to consult with division chiefs for additional guidance, stating in an email obtained by Workforce, “We may not have answers, but we will do our best, and certainly are here to listen.”

Although some state-level collaborations remain permissible, several employees reported to Workforce they have been barred from engaging in discussions with state or local governments.

Despite these internal communications, an EPA spokesperson denied a pause on external interactions has been imposed, asserting the agency continues to issue press releases, adding, “As part of standard transition procedures, most major decisions are undergoing a quick review process to ensure transparency and accountability to the American people.”

Tim Whitehouse, executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, expressed concern over the impact of this directive. Speaking to Workforce, stating, the communication pause, along with other measures enacted by the Trump administration, would primarily benefit corporations and individuals opposed to environmental enforcement.

“These moves are designed to weaken the federal government and inflict pain and trauma on those who have values and beliefs different than those of this administration,” he said.

According to Workforce, a similar communication freeze was implemented shortly after President Trump’s inauguration, when the Department of Health and Human Services suspended regulations, guidance, and public communications, and the Department of Defense prohibited official social media postings for 10 days.

A memo obtained by Workforce quoted Joe Kasper, the department’s newly sworn-in chief of staff, stating the pause was necessary “in order for DoD Components to prepare for this reorientation of content on their platforms.”

As reported by Workforce, the communication restrictions align with broader efforts by President Trump to curtail the EPA’s authority. Upon taking office, Trump revoked President Biden’s executive orders on climate change and instructed the EPA to review pending litigation in an effort to stall or repeal environmental regulations.

Trump, said Workforce, also imposed a freeze on regulatory approvals and redirected agency priorities toward non-wind energy projects (and) ordered EPA and other agencies to cease obligating funds from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Workforce also reported that Project 2025, a policy initiative informing many of Trump’s early decisions, recommended downsizing the EPA by terminating newer hires in “low-value programs” and relocating senior staff (and) proposing significant budget cuts and a reduction in total personnel.

During Trump’s first term, his administration encouraged early retirements and buyouts, Workforce noted, adding Lee Zeldin, Trump’s nominee to head the EPA, has emphasized efficiency during his confirmation hearing, stating, “I want to make sure that my job as EPA administrator is to increase productivity, is to make sure that we are efficient and accountable and transparent.”

Throughout Trump’s first administration, career EPA employees frequently voiced concerns about political interference and perceived marginalization under political appointees, reports Workforce, adding EPA employees secured new union contract protections last year to shield against political influence in their work.

