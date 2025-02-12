Former Prosecutors Accuse Los Angeles District Attorney of Retaliation in Menendez Bros Resentencing 

The parricides trial of brothers Erik, left, and Lyle Menendez in 1993, (Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images) (Ted Soqui)

LOS ANGELES, CA – Two former high-ranking prosecutors from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed claims against District Attorney Nathan Hochman last week, accusing him of harassment, discrimination and retaliation after they recommended the release of Erik and Lyle Menendez, KTLA reported.

According to KTLA, prosecutors Brock Lunsford and Nancy Theberge said the retaliation began two weeks after Hochman’s November victory over former DA George Gascón.

The two prosecutors claim they were demoted and ridiculed after submitting a memorandum in October 2024, recommending resentencing for the Menendez brothers.

Lunsford and Theberge allege Deputy DA John Lewin, a close ally of Hochman, mocked them in online posts for supporting the brothers’ resentencing, KTLA reported. Their attorney, Justin Shegerian, described the retaliation as “politically motivated, illegal, and devastating,” adding that his clients were only following the law, KTLA added.

Lunsford and Theberge are seeking more than $250,000 in economic damages and over $5 million in non-economic damages, claiming political retaliation that harmed their reputations and careers, according to KTLA.

The Menendez brothers have been in prison for nearly 35 years for the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, inside their Beverly Hills home, KTLA reported, noting evidence emerged since their 1996 conviction suggesting Jose Menendez may have sexually abused his sons and others, including a member of the boy band Menudo.

In October 2024, former DA Gascón publicly supported the brothers’ resentencing or clemency from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, KTLA noted, adding Gascón believed the brothers had “paid their debt to society” and deserved a second chance at freedom.

Despite growing public support, Hochman has not publicly taken a stance on the case. In December, he told KTLA he was reviewing case files and speaking with those involved to decide if resentencing is appropriate.

Relatives of Erik and Lyle Menendez have been vocal in their support with more than 20 family members of Jose and Kitty Menendez recently met with Hochman to advocate for the brothers’ release, KTLA reported in January. The Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, a family-led initiative, said they were “hopeful for an open and fair discussion” with Hochman.

However, not all family members support their release, and Kitty Menendez’s brother, Milton Anderson, believes the brothers’ claims of abuse are untrue and that their actions were financially motivated, KTLA noted in January, explaining his attorney told KTLA in January that the brothers acted after learning they were being cut out of their parents’ will.

The Menendez brothers are expected to appear virtually next month at their resentencing hearing at the Van Nuys Courthouse, KTLA reported.

Categories:

Tags: