Governor Newsom Expands Program to Convert State Land into Affordable Housing

Sonrisa Building – courtesy Governor’s office

23 New Sites Open for Development under Revamped Excess Sites Program

SACRAMENTO, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom has expanded California’s first-in-the-nation initiative to convert underutilized state land into affordable housing. The Excess Sites Program, launched Tuesday alongside a new web portal, aims to streamline the process for developers to bid on and build housing projects more efficiently.

“California is doing everything we can to give all Californians access to affordable housing as quickly as possible,” said Governor Newsom. “Today we continue to advance our strategy of transforming underutilized state properties into thriving affordable living communities for Californians.”

The program, a collaboration between the Department of General Services (DGS) and the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), is the first of its kind in the nation. It builds on Newsom’s 2019 executive order directing state agencies to identify and prioritize excess state-owned properties for affordable housing development.

Since the executive order, California has assembled a pipeline of nearly 4,300 housing units across 32 projects, with the newly-released sites expected to add at least 2,000 more homes.

Key Features of the Revamped Program:

A new web portal allows developers to review all available state sites simultaneously.

A continuous submission process for proposals until a final deadline is set for each site.

A faster, more transparent process to lease and develop state-owned land for affordable housing.

“We’re harnessing technology and innovation to help accelerate the rate of affordable housing construction in the Golden State,” said Government Operations Agency Secretary Amy Tong. “We look forward to proposals from creative and resourceful developers whose efforts will give more Californians a place to call home.”

Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss emphasized the state’s commitment to infill development, repurposing existing land for housing to build healthier, more connected communities.

The Excess Sites Program has already facilitated several major affordable housing projects across the state, the Governor’s office said.

Sacramento: A 58-unit community that opened in April 2023, featuring both housing and a job training center in partnership with the Sacramento Employment and Training Agency (SETA).

Fresno County: The Guardian Village development, a 48-unit project on the former Reedley Armory site.

South Lake Tahoe: Sugar Pine Village, the largest affordable housing project in South Lake Tahoe’s history, opened 68 units in late 2024 and will eventually grow into a 248-unit community.

