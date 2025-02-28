Report Shows Community Support For Community Housing Solutions For Davis

Davis, CA – As the City of Davis prepares to update its long-overdue General Plan, a new report from the Davis Community Action Network (DCAN) highlights the perspectives of over 225 residents who participated in 13 community conversations.

The From Voices to Vision report finds that the top priorities, concerns, and solutions voiced by community members include a strong focus on housing, land use, and sustainability.

“Participants were clear: They want City leadership to provide a vision and plan for addressing housing deficits, which will better equip our community to address the impacts of climate change,” states the report. “By amplifying resident voices, this report aims to contribute to a more inclusive and sustainable planning process—one that aligns with a new long-term community vision while addressing the immediate needs of its people.”

Housing not surprisingly emerged as a dominant concern in the community discussions, with participants advocating for a mix of affordability-focused policies and alternative housing models.

“Provide an adequate supply of housing for people of all ages, incomes, lifestyles, and types of households, including for households with special housing needs,” states the report, referencing existing General Plan goals. Participants supported policies to “increase affordable housing options,” “expand missing middle housing,” and “build community-oriented neighborhood and housing options (cooperatives, cohousing, village models).”

Concerns ranged from resistance by developers to the financial feasibility of these models.

“Developers may be disinclined to build smaller units and attached units due to lowered profit margins and challenges getting the necessary credit backing,” the report notes.

Participants strongly favored land-use policies that increase density while preserving open space. “The highest priority within the land use section by far is increasing density and infill development within our city,” states the report.

This included “raising the acceptable height of buildings,” “decreasing the share of new single-family home construction,” and encouraging “mixed-use developments, especially downtown.”

However, concerns about traffic congestion and neighborhood resistance were frequently cited.

The report highlights “the challenge of changing the underlying land use codes” and balancing growth with the existing “small town feel.”

Measure J/R/D was another major discussion point, with mixed perspectives.

“While there is considerable agreement from participants focused on increasing density, infill, and mixed-use development, results on Measure J/R/D were mixed,” the report notes.

While only one participant explicitly supported overturning the measure, others suggested amendments “to support increased density, an integrated growth policy, and possibly setting criteria that could allow bypassing the vote requirement if the proposal met or exceeded specific design elements.”

Participants emphasized the need for a citywide approach to climate resilience, calling for more sustainable building practices and neighborhood designs.

“This theme incorporated a number of related suggestions and ideas for increasing ecological resilience,” the report states. This included proposals to “install water-wise systems,” “expand tree planting across the city for shade and lowering the heat index,” and “utilize climate-smart energy generation and storage, and flexible renewable energy for new and existing housing.”

Cost was the most frequently cited concern. “Concerns for these suggestions were almost all related to cost as the top barrier for both the city and homeowners,” the report acknowledges.

While traffic concerns surfaced frequently, the report highlights an imbalance in priorities.

“Traffic is a major concern in Davis and was listed as the top concern for land use and housing ideas. Yet, suggestions specifically about improving circulation included 22 unique comments leaving transportation just slightly outside of the top three ranking.”

Top solutions included “expanding access to public transportation for all” and “protecting and expanding our bike paths and greenbelts with greater focus on pedestrians and bicyclists.”

Concerns from the participants centered on funding and feasibility.

For instance, participants noted that “adding bus stops requires adding street infrastructure, which brought concerns that adding more buses to the fleet could create increases in congestion for cars.”

The report found that the General Plan must address disparities in civic engagement and decision-making. “We hope the City of Davis will expand and deepen outreach in the upcoming general plan process to ensure traditionally underrepresented voices are considered in this process.”

Participants highlighted two major priorities: “Expanding opportunities for community education” and “investing in intentional community building.”

The report also found that education is key to “addressing myths about affordable housing,” and that “exposure to models and examples may help to overcome fears around change.”

A significant portion of the discussions revolved around funding mechanisms to support the city’s vision.

“We received consistent suggestions and ideas shared by participants related to fiscal issues as a barrier to realizing goals for addressing climate and housing in Davis,” the report states.

The top suggestions included:

“Utilization of taxes and bonds to fund projects.”

“Increase access to rebates and incentives for retrofits.”

“A tax incentive to developers and homeowners to densify their projects and parcels.”

Additionally, “multiple participants suggested creating a vacant land property tax to reduce the commercial vacancies downtown.”

Concerns centered around whether such policies would lead to unintended consequences, such as landlords rushing to fill spaces with undesirable tenants.

The report identifies four key solutions for moving forward:

Expand opportunities for community education. “Participants suggested an interest in research, best practices, and models to guide and inform the community on housing and climate issues.” Configure housing and neighborhoods to intentionally support community building. “Participants expressed interest in greater opportunities for community life through housing and neighborhood configurations that differ from classic suburban sprawl.” Expand funding sources to address goals. “This could include building coalitions of organizations within Davis that seek funding collaboratively or hiring city staff to have the sole job of identifying funding opportunities.” Strengthen community vision and leadership. “The general plan amendment is named specifically on 13 separate occasions, indicating strong community support for embarking on the amendment process.”

The From Voices to Vision report presents a comprehensive community perspective on the future of Davis. “Davis residents envision a future that prioritizes creative land use, climate resilience, and a diverse array of housing options,” the report states.

The challenge now lies in translating these insights into concrete policy. “The city intends to update the general plan to come into compliance with SB 1000 by including environmental justice, climate, and health aspects,” the report notes.

As Davis moves forward, the question remains: Will city leaders fully integrate these voices into the decision-making process? Or will this report, like so many community input efforts before it, be a well-intentioned exercise that fades into the background?

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: