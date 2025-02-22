Senator Wiener Introduces Bill to Streamline Environmental Review and Speed Up Housing Production

SAN FRANCISCO — Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) has introduced SB 607, the Fast & Focused CEQA Act, a bill aimed at improving the efficiency and clarity of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) process.

The legislation seeks to eliminate unnecessary delays for environmentally friendly projects—such as infill housing, infrastructure, child care centers, and clean energy developments—while maintaining rigorous environmental review for projects with potential environmental harm, such as fossil fuel facilities.

The California Environmental Quality Act, originally passed in 1970, was designed to protect communities from harmful development, ensuring that projects like refineries and factories do not pollute natural resources or endanger public health. However, over time, CEQA has expanded far beyond its original intent, leading to delays that can stretch three to four years or longer and significantly increase costs for essential projects.

“We need to build an abundance of housing, childcare centers, transportation, and clean energy to make life more affordable and sustainable for Californians,” said Senator Wiener. “CEQA provides critical environmental protections, but it has also been abused to block and delay projects for reasons that have nothing to do with the environment—including projects that are essential to fighting climate change and expanding housing access.”

Addressing CEQA’s Overreach and Misuse:

Over the decades, CEQA has been broadly expanded by courts to apply to nearly every government-approved project, including those built by private entities that require local permits. This has led to extensive litigation and appeals, often for reasons unrelated to environmental protection.

Examples of CEQA’s misuse include:

Student Housing Delays in Berkeley (2023) – Neighbors filed a CEQA lawsuit claiming that the hypothetical noise from student residents should be considered an “environmental impact,” delaying much-needed housing.

San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge Art Blocked (2023) – A resident used CEQA to halt an LED light art installation, arguing that the project constituted “discrimination.”

These legal challenges often result in years-long litigation, ballooning project costs, and discouraging investment in urgently needed housing and infrastructure.

Key Reforms in SB 607:

SB 607 proposes five targeted reforms to modernize CEQA and restore its focus on genuine environmental concerns which include:

Streamlining Reviews for Low-Impact Projects – When a project just barely fails to meet CEQA exemption requirements, SB 607 limits review to only the specific issue that disqualified the project. Clarifying the Urban Infill Housing Exemption (Class 32) – Many urban housing projects are already exempt from CEQA, but confusing guidelines prevent cities from applying the exemption. SB 607 directs the Governor’s Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation (LUCI) to issue clear guidance, removing barriers to housing production. Protecting Housing Element Rezonings from Unnecessary CEQA Reviews – Local jurisdictions already conduct CEQA reviews during their housing element updates.

