Trump Administration Sued Over Efforts to Completely Shut Down Asylum at the Border

Advocates for immigrants’ rights have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Monday, challenging the president’s recent proclamation that seeks to eliminate asylum at the border, a decision that endangers thousands of lives.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), National Immigrant Justice Center, Texas Civil Rights Project, Center for Gender & Refugee Studies (CGRS), ACLU of the District of Columbia, and ACLU of Texas have initiated this federal lawsuit on behalf of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), and the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project. These organizations provide essential legal services to asylum seekers who would be barred from applying under the new proclamation.

The proclamation, based on the dubious claim of an “invasion,” unjustly denies asylum protections that Congress has guaranteed. Families and individuals could be sent back to dangerous situations without any legal recourse.

This action by Trump disregards long-standing congressional protections and judicial backing that allow individuals the opportunity to have their asylum claims considered. Unlike previous attempts to restrict asylum, this latest proclamation offers no options for individuals to seek asylum, even at designated ports of entry.

“This is an unprecedented power grab that will put countless lives in danger,” stated Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project. “No president has the authority to unilaterally override the protections Congress has afforded those fleeing danger.”

Richard Caldarone, senior litigation attorney at the National Immigrant Justice Center, emphasized, “This is the latest flagrantly illegal attempt by the executive branch to end humanitarian protection at the U.S.-Mexico border. The immigration laws do not grant the president the power to override Congress and violate U.S. treaty obligations concerning refugee protections. This move will expose thousands to persecution, torture, and death, and we will continue fighting until those in need have the opportunity to seek asylum as guaranteed by U.S. law.”

Rochelle Garza, president of the Texas Civil Rights Project, remarked, “President Trump’s directive to suspend asylum entirely is extreme and unjust. Denying migrants the opportunity to find safety undermines our nation’s values and increases strain on border communities. Our lawsuit highlights the unlawful nature of this policy and the need to protect asylum seekers’ rights.”

Jennifer Babaie, director of advocacy and legal services at Las Americas, stated, “Once again, the Trump administration is seeking to strip families of their legal right to seek safety through asylum. Any government action that blatantly violates our laws is a serious concern for all communities. Spreading falsehoods about an ‘invasion’ only instills fear and aims to dismantle the asylum process. At Las Americas, we are committed to protecting our immigration laws and will not stand by as they are manipulated.”

Laura St. John, legal director for the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project, added, “The Florence Project is dedicated to serving those seeking protection in the U.S., but this proclamation makes our work much harder, if not impossible. We are proud to challenge this unprecedented overreach, so our current and future clients can have the opportunity to seek relief.”

Melissa Crow, director of litigation at CGRS, stated, “The president is attempting to rewrite laws through executive action and impose a policy of mass expulsions. His administration has embraced racist conspiracy theories, claiming that those seeking safety are part of a hostile ‘invasion.’ This cannot justify circumventing our laws that allow asylum claims and protect refugees from being returned to perilous situations.”

Javier Hidalgo, legal director at RAICES, remarked, “The Trump administration continues to use racist pretexts to advance a xenophobic agenda. In their vision for the U.S., no one is safe from their cruelty, and it is the American public that will suffer the consequences if we do not oppose these harmful and isolationist policies. We are committed to using every legal tool to hold this administration accountable for its responsibilities to asylum seekers.”

Scott Michelman, legal director at the ACLU of the District of Columbia, concluded, “The United States has historically been a refuge for those fleeing persecution, as proudly stated on the Statue of Liberty. Trump’s attempt to shut down the border is an affront to our history and values, leading to immense suffering for those seeking safety.”

The complaint can be found online here.

