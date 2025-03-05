Analysis: Trump Administration Cuts Hit Home, Dealing a Potential Huge Blow to Davis and UC Davis 

The headline from a trade publication was: “US has now canceled about one in 10 active federal commercial real estate leases.”

That news directly impacts Davis, as the Trump administration has now reportedly cancelled the US Army Corps of Engineers, Institute for Water Resources, Hydrologic Engineering Center (HEC).

The abrupt decision not only jeopardizes a long-standing institution central to water resources research, but also threatens the broader engineering and hydrology ecosystem in Davis, which has relied on the center’s presence for decades.

With an 11,180-square-foot space in the Brinley Building and an annual lease of over $500,000, the HEC has played a vital role in supporting water resources engineering, flood modeling, and environmental planning. Its closure comes as part of a sweeping federal government initiative spearheaded by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has terminated roughly 10% of all active federal commercial real estate leases, including crucial research and training facilities across the nation.

For Davis, a city deeply intertwined with UC Davis, the loss of the HEC could have far-reaching economic and academic consequences. The center has long served as a hub for engineers, hydrologists, and scientists who conduct critical research on water management, a topic of increasing importance given California’s ongoing drought challenges and climate change concerns.

Local engineering and hydrology firms have also relied on the HEC for collaboration, workforce development, and research partnerships. The center has historically drawn scholars, federal employees, and trainees to Davis, contributing to the local economy through hotel stays, dining, and other business activities.

Without this influx, Davis businesses could see a decline in revenue, compounding economic difficulties in a city that already faces challenges due to rising costs and a shifting real estate landscape.

“The cancellation of the HEC lease is a devastating blow to Davis and the broader UC Davis research ecosystem,” said a local engineering consultant. “This center was not just an office space; it was a vital intellectual and economic engine.”

The decision raises concerns about the long-term viability of similar federal research centers, particularly as DOGE continues its aggressive cuts across the country. Experts warn that such moves could destabilize industries that rely on federal research funding and facilities.

The lease termination at HEC is part of a larger trend of federal funding cuts targeting scientific research institutions. UC Davis, one of the nation’s top research universities, is already grappling with severe financial losses due to Trump administration policies, including drastic cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF).

A recent analysis by the NY Times estimates that UC Davis is set to lose $49 million in NIH funding due to proposed reductions in indirect research costs. These cuts threaten critical medical research initiatives, faculty positions, and support for graduate students working on projects ranging from cancer treatment to agricultural sustainability.

Moreover, the NSF has faced a 10% reduction in its workforce, including the firing of key personnel in its Office of Polar Programs. This downsizing affects researchers studying climate change in Antarctica, including UC Davis’ own Dr. Dawn Sumner, a planetary scientist who has conducted extensive research on microbial ecosystems in extreme environments.

“The only way the U.S. maintains a presence in Antarctica is through science,” Sumner said in an interview with the NY Times in response to the NSF layoffs. “If we slash funding for polar research, we’re not just weakening science; we’re giving up strategic ground in an area where other nations, including China and South Korea, are rapidly expanding.”

Beyond the direct impact on research and academia, the termination of the HEC lease is part of a broader rollback of federal offices in smaller cities. DOGE, under the leadership of billionaire Elon Musk, has sought to eliminate federal lease agreements that it deems unnecessary. However, critics argue that the administration’s approach has been haphazard, with no clear strategy for preserving vital research centers.

“One of the primary issues is that GSA/DOGE’s chosen order of operations presents as chaos, not logic,” said Chad Becker, a real estate consultant, in an interview with CoStar News. “We would like to believe that those making decisions at DOGE are approaching this from a thoughtful and logical perspective, but that simply doesn’t appear to be the case.”

The rapid acceleration of lease terminations—more than 500 in just one week—has left many communities scrambling. In Davis, there is no immediate plan for relocating the HEC’s operations, raising concerns about the future of the center’s employees and the projects they oversee.

The loss of the HEC is particularly troubling, given California’s urgent need for advanced water management solutions. The center has been instrumental in developing flood risk models, analyzing drought resilience strategies, and improving water distribution systems. Its research has informed state and federal policies on water conservation, an increasingly critical issue as the state faces prolonged droughts and shifting climate patterns.

With the HEC gone, UC Davis researchers and state agencies may struggle to fill the void. While UC Davis has its own robust water research initiatives, the HEC provided a direct link to federal resources and national expertise that is not easily replaced.

“The Hydrologic Engineering Center played a pivotal role in advancing water management strategies that benefit not just California, but the entire nation,” said a UC Davis hydrology professor. “Losing it now, when we are facing unprecedented water challenges, is incredibly short-sighted.”

The Trump administration has framed the lease cancellations as a cost-saving measure, with DOGE claiming to have saved approximately $660 million in taxpayer dollars through lease terminations. However, many experts argue that these cuts will lead to higher costs in the long run.

Gordon Griffin, a government contracts attorney, warned that the sweeping lease cancellations could backfire. “Given the broad brush approach to terminating leases, it’s possible that the government will need to negotiate new leases at higher rates,” he said.

In Davis, the sudden termination of the HEC lease leaves the future of the Brinley Building uncertain. While property owners may seek new tenants, the specialized nature of the space could make it difficult to find a replacement that brings the same level of economic and intellectual activity to the community.

The loss of the HEC in Davis raises larger questions about the Trump administration’s commitment to scientific research and infrastructure investment. As the administration continues its campaign to shrink the federal government, the consequences are being felt at the local level—particularly in university towns like Davis, where research funding and federal partnerships are integral to the local economy.

For UC Davis, the dual blow of federal lease cancellations and NIH cuts could stifle innovation and limit opportunities for students and faculty. Research institutions across the country are already bracing for further reductions, with many seeking alternative funding sources to sustain their work.

Local leaders and university officials are now looking for ways to mitigate the impact of these cuts. Some are calling on state lawmakers to step in with emergency funding to support affected research programs. Others are urging the federal government to reconsider its approach to lease terminations, particularly for facilities that serve a clear public interest.

For now, however, the loss of the HEC serves as yet another example of how federal cost-cutting measures can have unintended—and deeply damaging—consequences for communities that rely on research and innovation to drive their economies.

