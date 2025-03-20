Discussion Says Antisemitism Is Being Used to Silence Dissent and Advance Authoritarian Agendas

Vanguard Generated Image

In a panel discussion hosted by Political Research Associates (PRA) entitled “Safety Through Solidarity: How Authoritarians Use Antisemitism and How to Fight Back,” authors and researchers Ben Lorber and Shane Burley explored the historic and modern weaponization of antisemitism by authoritarian movements.

Their conversation comes amid a growing trend of antisemitism being invoked, not to protect Jewish communities, but to suppress political dissent—particularly around support for Palestinian rights.

Recent events highlight the urgency of the discussion. At this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), speakers openly made Nazi salutes, and were met with applause.

In another development, the U.S. Department of Education announced it was investigating 60 universities for alleged antisemitic discrimination, including Columbia University, which had its $400 million federal funding canceled after pro-Palestinian protests.

Days later, Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student at Columbia and a U.S. permanent resident, was arrested by ICE agents. Khalil, an organizer advocating for Palestinian rights, was swiftly transferred from New York to a detention facility in Louisiana, more than 1,000 miles from his home and pregnant wife.

Panel moderator Naomi Washington-Leapheart, PRA’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, opened the discussion by pointing to these examples as evidence that antisemitism is being used as a tool to attack free speech and target marginalized groups.

“We know that antisemitism remains baked into the MAGA agenda of white and Christian nationalism, conspiracism, division, and fear,” she said.

Lorber, a senior researcher at PRA and co-author of Safety Through Solidarity: A Radical Guide to Fighting Antisemitism, explained that antisemitism historically functions as a conspiracy theory.

“It’s an ideology that locates a Jewish cabal as the hidden source of power in society—controlling governments, economies, the media,” Lorber said. “Throughout modern history, these tropes have been used by authoritarians to scapegoat enemies and gain power.”

According to co-author Burley, a writer and filmmaker who has studied the far right for more than a decade, these conspiracies evolve but serve the same purpose.

“From the ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion’ to George Soros conspiracy theories today, antisemitism is repackaged as populist rage,” Burley said. “It’s a way to explain complex societal problems through an imagined Jewish plot—instead of pointing at capitalism, white supremacy, or imperialism.”

Both speakers highlighted that antisemitism is now being deployed to discredit and punish pro-Palestinian activism.

“The framework of labeling Palestinian rights movements as antisemitic is not new,” Lorber said. “The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) started talking about ‘the new antisemitism’ in the 1970s—shifting the focus from the far right to Black Power, the New Left, and Arabs.”

Lorber pointed to legislative efforts criminalizing criticism of Israel, such as state laws penalizing supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

“It’s now being used to shut down campus organizing, intimidate professors, and silence students—with serious First Amendment implications,” he added.

Burley noted that this strategy also builds on Christian nationalist ideologies, particularly Christian Zionism.

“Millions of evangelical Christians support Israel not because they care about Jewish people, but because of apocalyptic theology,” he said. “In their worldview, Jews must gather in Israel to trigger the Second Coming—which ends with Jews converting or dying. It’s a fundamentally antisemitic belief dressed up as support for Israel.”

According to the panelists, this Christian Zionist bloc has become a major force in U.S. politics. Figures like Pastor John Hagee and political appointees such as Mike Huckabee and Pete Hegseth push aggressive pro-Israel policies while simultaneously undermining the rights of Jews, Muslims, and other marginalized groups at home.

Both Lorber and Burley stressed the intersectional nature of antisemitism, linking it to anti-Black racism, Islamophobia, and transphobia.

“Antisemitism is never isolated—it rises alongside other forms of bigotry,” Lorber said. “The same Christian nationalist movement attacking trans people and immigrants is driving this version of weaponized antisemitism.”

Burley pointed to conspiracy theories fueling attacks on trans rights, where figures like George Soros are blamed for social changes. “They claim trans rights are part of a Jewish plot to destabilize Western society—it’s textbook antisemitism,” Burley said.

The authors argue that true safety for Jewish communities—and all communities—comes not from state surveillance or policing, but from solidarity across movements. “More police in synagogues or deporting Palestinians is not how we fight antisemitism,” Lorber said. “It’s about tackling the root causes—inequality, alienation, and the systems that create scapegoats.”

The discussion also addressed Project Esther, a Heritage Foundation initiative that lays out plans for a future Trump administration to criminalize Palestinian solidarity organizing. “It calls for surveillance, deportations, and stripping nonprofits of their status—all under the guise of fighting antisemitism,” Lorber explained. “But the real goal is to crush the entire left.”

The panel closed by urging participants to join movements that connect the fight against antisemitism to broader struggles for justice—from immigrant rights to trans rights to Palestinian freedom. “The far right is uniting their forces,” Burley said. “We need to do the same—build coalitions, deepen relationships, and refuse to let antisemitism be used as a wedge.”

