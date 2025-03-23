Guest Commentary: Mahmoud Khalil’s Case is a Canary in a Coal Mine

Mahmoud Khalil is a recent Columbia graduate student and U.S. green card holder who, in his own words, describes himself as a Palestinian political prisoner. The Trump administration snatched him from his home owned by Columbia and now wants to deport him, even though he is a legal permanent resident who is not, and has never been, accused of, charged with, or convicted of any crime. The NYCLU is part of a legal team representing Mr. Khalil that includes the ACLU, Amy Greer from Dratel & Lewis, the Center for Constitutional Rights, Alina Das at NYU, and CUNY CLEAR.

In a recent letter dictated by Mr. Khalil over the phone from ICE detention in Louisiana, he describes his arrest as “a direct consequence of exercising my right to free speech as I advocated for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza.”

Mr. Khalil isn’t the only person the administration has in its sights. Trump’s Department of Homeland Security announced that a second Columbia student had been arrested while another student was targeted for deportation and was forced to flee the country.

The Trump administration’s actions represent a dangerous escalation of the president’s attempts to choke off the free speech rights of people on American soil. But Trump’s actions – and the unhinged legal theories that underpin them – take place in the broader context of an anti-speech fire that Trump is now dousing with gasoline.

Paper-Thin Pretext

In his Truth Social post boasting about Mr. Khalil’s arrest, Trump said his administration’s actions were in line with his recently signed executive order, which promised to take “all criminal and civil authorities and actions available …” to “investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in leftist, anti-American colleges and universities.”

Trump is part of a broad swath of politicians who have increasingly equated any criticism of Israel or the Israeli government with antisemitism. This is a false equivalency. Just ask the Jewish protesters who risked arrest to occupy Trump Tower and call for Mr. Khalil to be freed.

But even if a person in the United States were to make antisemitic comments – as reprehensible as antisemitism is – that would not be legal grounds for removing someone from the country. The Constitution’s right to free speech covers everyone in the United States, regardless of their citizenship status.

In its attempt to get around these protections, the Trump administration is relying on an obscure, rarely used, provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that says any “alien whose presence or activities in the United States the secretary of state has reasonable ground to believe would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States is deportable.”

The administration is clearly weaponizing false charges of antisemitism to punish Mr. Khalil for his expression. Anyone confused about what Mr. Khalil’s actual expression is should read his recent letter, where he explains, “I have always believed that my duty is not only to liberate myself from the oppressor, but also to liberate my oppressors from their hatred and fear.” If judges allow this to stand, it will give the Trump administration – and all future administrations – sweeping power to deport millions of people whose opinions they disagree with or find objectionable. No president can arrest, detain, or deport anyone for disagreeing with the government. The Trump administration has selectively targeted Mr. Khalil to show just how far Trump and his cabinet will go to crack down on dissent. We live in a country where – despite all its flaws, ideas are not illegal and where dissent cannot be grounds for the president to deport someone. Trump’s actions have been applauded by many Republicans, which is a bit rich considering conservatives spent years complaining that college students were precious snowflakes who couldn’t handle arguments that made them uncomfortable. Now many of them think people they disagree with should be kicked out of the country.